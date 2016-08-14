PHILADELPHIA (AP) Jimmy Paredes would've loved to hit a triple for the cycle, but he's happy nevertheless just to be able to contribute.

Paredes singled, doubled, homered and drove in three runs and the Philadelphia Phillies held on to complete a three-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies with a 7-6 victory Sunday.

Paredes, who entered batting .198 in a part-time role, matched his season-high for hits and RBIs against Colorado while making a rare start in left field.

''They gave me my chance and I did the best I can,'' he said. ''You never know when they're going to give you a chance. I come early every day to get ready and wait for my chance.''

The only thing sweeter would've been a triple to complete the cycle.

''Next time,'' Paredes said.

Cesar Hernandez extended his on-base streak to 21 games with a fourth-inning walk and had an RBI single. Cameron Rupp, Odubel Herrera and Freddy Galvis also had RBIs for the Phillies, who have won four straight games.

''Everybody's contributing,'' Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said. ''I feel like everybody's getting opportunities. When you win a game, the more players that are involved in that game, the happier I am. It unites the team.''

Charlie Blackmon homered twice and doubled for the Rockies, who have lost three in a row and seven of eight. Blackmon finished the series with five home runs, and is batting .548 with eight homers and 14 RBIs in his last nine games.

Blackmon became the first Rockies player ever to hit five homers in a three-game series and the first player to do it in a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park.

''It was fun to watch,'' Rockies manager Walt Weiss said. ''When a guy gets in a zone like that, it's pretty amazing.''

Blackmon downplayed his accomplishment.

''If you play baseball long enough, eventually you're going to get hot,'' he said. ''I'm grateful I'm seeing the ball, but I'm not going to get too excited.''

Nick Hundley added three hits and a pair of RBIs for the Rockies.

Severino Gonzalez (1-2) gave up one run on two hits in two innings in relief of starter Adam Morgan, who was injured in the fourth inning.

Jeanmar Gomez gave up two runs but got Gerardo Parra to pop out to center for the final out with the tying run on third base for his 31st save in 34 chances. Hundley hit a two-out, bases-loaded single to pull Colorado to within a run.

The Phillies scored three runs in the fifth to break a 3-all tie. Galvis hit the go-ahead RBI single, Paredes doubled home a run and Hernandez had an RBI single to give the Phillies a 6-3 lead.

Rockies starter Tyler Chatwood (10-8) didn't record an out against any of the four batters he faced in the frame, leaving after giving up six runs - four earned - on six hits with four strikeouts and five walks in four-plus innings. The loss was the first on the road this season for Chatwood, who entered 6-0 with a 1.30 ERA away from Coors Field.

On a hot, humid afternoon, the teams played sloppy baseball by combining for five errors, a wild pitch, a balk and a hit batter. There also was a botched tag and bobbled ball that resulted in a run for each team.

The craziest inning was the bottom of the third when the Phillies scored a run to take a 2-1 lead. The Rockies had two errors, a wild pitch and a bobbled ball but managed to escape a one-out, bases-loaded jam, giving up just one run.

After Aaron Altherr singled with one out and went to second on Chatwood's throwing error, Maikel Franco reached on third baseman Nolan Arenado's throwing error. Both advanced on Chatwood's wild pitch, causing Chatwood to intentionally walk Ryan Howard to load the bases.

Rupp then hit a grounder to first that looked like a sure out and possibly an inning-ending double play, but first baseman Ryan Raburn bobbled the ball and attempted to get the lead runner at home. The throw was late and the Phillies went up a run, but couldn't add on as Chatwood struck out Herrera and got Galvis to fly out.

Arenado had a pair of errors and Chatwood and Daniel Descalso had one each for Colorado. Herrera dropped a ball in center field for Philadelphia's lone error.

CHATWOOD'S BACK

Chatwood said he experienced upper back tightness similar to that which landed him on the disabled list from June 19-July 5. He wasn't able to throw his fastball away to right-handers or inside to lefties or finish on his breaking ball. He's having further tests on Monday.

SUPER SLIDE

The Phillies also had a miscue in the third inning that wasn't scored an error when Hernandez failed to apply the tag on Blackmon at second base after a throw from left field beat Blackmon with time to spare. Second-base umpire Gary Cederstrom called Blackmon out, but replays showed Hernandez never touched Blackmon.

Blackmon avoided the tag with a nifty slide in which he kicked his legs away from Hernandez.

Asked how to describe it, he said, ''Like a ninja spiderman.''

STREAK SNAPPED

Carlos Gonzalez struck out swinging as a pinch-hitter in the sixth inning, ending his major league-leading 19-game hitting streak.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rockies: Gonzalez has been battling a left ankle sprain. He was out of the starting lineup after starting Saturday night's game, but said he didn't suffer a setback and the club thought it best for him to rest his ankle on a day game following a night game.

Phillies: Morgan left the game in the fourth after suffering a left forearm contusion while taking Nick Hundley's line drive off his left forearm. Morgan, who was called up from Triple-A before the game in place of injured right-hander Zach Eflin, allowed two runs on five hits.

UP NEXT

Rockies: Colorado returns home for the start of a six-game homestand that begins Monday night for the first of three against the Nationals. Rockies LHP Jorge De La Rosa (7-7, 5.25) faces Washington RHP Max Scherzer (12-7, 2.80).

Phillies: The Phillies have Monday off before hosting Chase Utley and the Dodgers for three games beginning Tuesday night when Philadelphia RHP Vince Velasquez (8-4, 3.94) opposes Los Angeles RHP Kenta Maeda (11-7, 3.31). Utley will be making his first trip back to Philadelphia since being traded to the Dodgers last season.