Los Angeles at Cleveland

Final
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
R
H
E
Los Angeles
(49-68)
021100000450
Cleveland
(67-48)
10002200x5110
W: T. Bauer (9-5) L: J. Weaver (8-10) S: C. Allen (22)
HR: LAA - J. Choi (5),G. Soto (4)   CLE - J. Kipnis (20)
Box Score|Recap|GameTracker

Indians' rally sends Angels to 10th straight loss, 5-4

By STEVE HERRICK
Associated Press
  •  

CLEVELAND (AP) The Cleveland Indians' plan for success is pretty simple: Take a late lead and turn the game over to the bullpen.

The strategy worked Sunday in a 5-4 win over the Los Angeles Angels.

Abraham Almonte singled home the go-ahead run in the sixth inning before Andrew Miller and Cody Allen retired the final nine hitters, sending Los Angeles to its 10th straight loss.

Miller, acquired from the New York Yankees at the trade deadline, pitched the seventh and eighth while Allen worked the ninth for his 22nd save.

Manager Terry Francona has quickly learned how to get the best from Miller, who has been with the team for two weeks.

''Sometimes the best thing to do is stay out of the way and let him go do his thing because that was phenomenal,'' Francona said.

Miller's day ended when he struck out Albert Pujols, leading to the ejection of the Angels slugger. Pujols was thrown out by plate umpire Clint Fagan after being called out on strikes.

Pujols, also upset by a call earlier in the at-bat, was still unhappy following the game.

''If you start the game with one strike zone, you can't change it,'' he said. ''I just told him that (2-0 pitch) was terrible, then I walked away. It's embarrassing.''

Miller likes the way the back end of the bullpen, which includes Bryan Shaw, is beginning to mesh.

''It's still sorting itself out,'' he said. ''However Tito wants to use me, I'm happy to oblige.''

The AL Central-leading Indians trailed 4-1, but scored twice in both the fifth and sixth to complete a four-game sweep.

The Angels went 0-9 on their road trip and are mired in their worst skid since an 11-game losing streak in 1999. Outfielder Mike Trout was given the day off, ending his consecutive-games-played streak at 178.

Trevor Bauer (9-5) gave up home runs to Ji-Man Choi and Geovany Soto but got through six innings for his second straight win.

Jered Weaver (8-10) allowed five runs and 10 hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Tyler Naquin's RBI double tied it in the sixth, finishing Weaver, and Almonte's single off Jose Valdez put Cleveland ahead.

Jason Kipnis hit his 20th homer of the season in the first for Cleveland, which outscored Los Angeles 37-12 in the series.

''We did a lot of good things,'' Francona said. ''We bunched together a pretty good rally to take the lead.''

Mike Napoli drove in a run with an infield hit and Francisco Lindor walked with the bases loaded. Jose Ramirez extended his hitting streak to 18 games while Napoli has hit in 14 straight.

The start of the game was delayed by rain for 1 hour, 38 minutes. Three of the four games in the series were delayed, totaling 4 hours, 59 minutes.

BRANTLEY PLAN

Indians outfielder Michael Brantley will undergo season-ending surgery on his right shoulder Monday in Dallas. He's played in only 11 games after having surgery in November.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: 1B Jefry Marte was hit by a pitch on the left shoulder in the second and left the game in the bottom of the inning.

Indians: DH Carlos Santana returned to the lineup and went 1 for 4. He missed two games after being hit in the head by a foul ball while standing in the dugout Thursday.

UP NEXT

Angels: RHP Ricky Nolasco makes his third start since being acquired from the Twins in the opener of a four-game series against Seattle at Angel Stadium.

Indians: RHP Josh Tomlin takes on the Red Sox as Cleveland continues its 11-game homestand with a makeup game from April 7.

 
Copyright 2016 by STATS LLC. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC is strictly prohibited.
 
Players of the Game
Cleveland

T. Naquin		 AB 4
R 1
H 3
HR 0
RBI 1
Los Angeles

N. Buss		 AB 3
R 1
H 2
HR 0
RBI 0
 

Los Angeles (A.L.) Angels
HittersABRHRBIBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLG
Yunel Escobar, 3B4011000.314.362.397
Kole Calhoun, RF4000022.271.348.418
Albert Pujols, DH4000011.251.317.424
Jefry Marte, 1B0100000.245.297.447
   Gregorio Petit, LF3000020.264.310.390
Geovany Soto, C3111010.269.321.487
   Jett Bandy, C1000000.268.324.463
Ji-Man Choi, LF-1B3112110.168.273.368
Cliff Pennington, SS2000100.238.304.393
Johnny Giavotella, 2B3000001.260.287.376
Nick Buss, CF3120000.333.333.833
Jered Weaver, P0000000.000.000.000
   Jose Valdez, P0000000.000.000.000
   JC Ramirez, P0000000.000.000.000
Totals3045427    
Batting
2B - Nick Buss (1, Bauer)
3B - Nick Buss (1, Bauer)
HR - Geovany Soto (4, Bauer), Ji-Man Choi (5, Bauer)
RBI - Yunel Escobar (33), Geovany Soto (9), Ji-Man Choi 2 (12)
CS - Ji-Man Choi (3, 2nd base by Bauer/Perez)
Team LOB - 2
Fielding
Outfield Assists - Kole Calhoun 1
DP - Pennington-Giavotella-Choi
Los Angeles (A.L.) Angels
PitchersIPHRERBBSOHRERA
Jered Weaver (L,8-10) 5.11055201 5.32
Jose Valdez 0.2100210 9.00
JC Ramirez 2000000 5.27
WP - Jered Weaver (1)
Pitches-Strikes - Jered Weaver 91-51, Jose Valdez 18-7, JC Ramirez 19-12
Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Jered Weaver 5-8, JC Ramirez 3-3
Batters Faced - Jered Weaver 25, Jose Valdez 5, JC Ramirez 6
Cleveland Indians
HittersABRHRBIBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLG
Carlos Santana, 1B4010015.242.337.472
Jason Kipnis, 2B3111104.291.352.500
Francisco Lindor, SS3001103.309.359.453
Mike Napoli, DH4021000.265.348.528
Jose Ramirez, 3B4120001.314.368.457
Lonnie Chisenhall, RF4000001.293.339.449
Tyler Naquin, CF4131000.314.378.594
Abraham Almonte, LF4121001.297.316.459
Roberto Perez, C2100201.089.254.125
Trevor Bauer, P0000000.000.000.000
   Andrew Miller, P0000000.000.000.000
   Cody Allen, P0000000.000.000.000
Totals32511541    
Batting
2B - Tyler Naquin 2 (15, Jer. Weaver)
HR - Jason Kipnis (20, Jer. Weaver)
RBI - Jason Kipnis (65), Francisco Lindor (61), Mike Napoli (84), Tyler Naquin (37), Abraham Almonte (9)
2-OUT RBI - Francisco Lindor (17), Mike Napoli (39)
SB - Jose Ramirez (18, 2nd base off Jer. Weaver/Soto), Abraham Almonte (2, 2nd base off Jer. Weaver/Soto)
Team LOB - 7
Fielding
DP - Kipnis-Lindor-Santana
Cleveland Indians
PitchersIPHRERBBSOHRERA
Trevor Bauer (W,9-5) 6544242 3.97
Andrew Miller (H,19) 2000010 1.56
Cody Allen (S,22) 1000020 2.34
HBP - Marte (by Trevor Bauer)
Pitches-Strikes - Trevor Bauer 94-61, Andrew Miller 23-19, Cody Allen 16-9
Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Trevor Bauer 8-4, Andrew Miller 3-2
Batters Faced - Trevor Bauer 24, Andrew Miller 6, Cody Allen 3
Game Information
Attendance - 18979
Game Time - 2:47
Temperature - 75
Umpires - Home - Clint Fagan, First Base - Alfonso Marquez, Second Base - Larry Vanover, Third Base - David Rackley