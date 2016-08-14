  • My Scores
Pittsburgh at Los Angeles

Scoreboard
Final
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
R
H
E
Pittsburgh
(59-56)
50011000411160
Los Angeles
(65-52)
100100100372
W: C. Kuhl (3-0) L: B. Anderson (0-1)
HR: PIT - J. Mercer (8),S. Rodriguez (12),J. Kang (13)   LAD - J. Pederson (18)
Box Score|Recap|GameTracker

Pirates spoil Anderson's return, beat Dodgers 11-3

By TIM LIOTTA
Associated Press
  •  

LOS ANGELES (AP) This time, the Pittsburgh Pirates left nothing to chance.

A day after equaling the franchise record by stranding 18 runners, the Pirates cleared the bases twice in the first inning with home runs Sunday on their way to an 11-3 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

''It was a lot of fun to be in the dugout today,'' said Josh Harrison, who had four hits. ''It was almost like a flip of yesterday when they got out to a little jump on us. You know, it was good to go out there in the first inning today and put pressure on them right away.''

Adam Frazier each had four hits, Sean Rodriguez homered and had four RBIs and the Pirates spoiled Brett Anderson's return with a five-run burst in the first.

Rodriguez had a three-run homer and Jordy Mercer a two-run shot in the first to chase Anderson (0-1) from his first start since last October.

Anderson had back surgery in March and left following one inning with a mild left wrist sprain.

''Aside from blowing the back out again or hurting my elbow it's probably about the worst way a first start back can go,'' he said.

The Dodgers were forced to use seven pitchers. Anderson struggled after Saturday starter Brandon McCarthy lasted only 1 2/3 innings.

In all, the bullpen was forced to pitch 15 1/3 innings over two days.

''To put our bullpen in that situation after McCarthy yesterday, to try and have them go nine innings, it's embarrassing on my part,'' Anderson said.

Jung Ho Kang added a solo homer during a four-run ninth to help Pittsburgh win for the fifth time in seven games against the Dodgers this season.

Pirates Manager Clint Hurdle loved his team's ''resiliency after the way that we played yesterday.''

Rookie Chad Kuhl (3-0) won his third consecutive start, holding the Dodgers to two runs and six hits over six innings.

''We obviously have a good team here, a great defense,'' he said. ''I'm just trying to put the ball on the ground.''

''We have the capability offensively to put up a crooked number in the first and keep adding on from there. As you can tell, it's a very talented team,'' he said.

The Pirates have won each of Kuhl's first six starts, the second-longest winning streak to start a career in team history. The Pirates won the first seven starts of Jim Nelson's career in 1970.

''Regardless of who starts for us, we approach things the same,'' Harrison said. ''What I got from him in his starts is he's been very efficient. Pitching aggressive in the zone, that's half the battle. Letting your defense work for you. He's done a good job of going out there.

Joc Pederson hit his second homer in two games for the Dodgers, who've lost three of their last four and stayed one game back of San Francisco in the NL West. The Giants lost 8-7 to Baltimore.

LEADING OFF

Harrison has a .356 average (21 for 59) in 13 games as the leadoff hitter. He's also scored 12 runs.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Pirates: OF Starling Marte, who left Saturday's game in the eighth inning with upper back discomfort, was a late scratch from the lineup. He was replaced in left field by Frazier.

Dodgers: 3B Justin Turner missed his second consecutive game with a right hand contusion. Manager Dave Roberts expects Turner back in the starting lineup on Tuesday in Philadelphia. ... RHP Bud Norris gave up one run and four hits in 5 2/3 innings in a rehab start Saturday for Class A Rancho Cucamonga. Norris will return to the Dodgers rotation on Thursday.

UP NEXT

Pirates: RHP Ryan Vogelsong (1-2, 2.67) pitches against San Francisco on Monday, making his first start against his former team since rejoining the Pirates at the beginning of the season.

Dodgers: RHP Kenta Maeda faces the Phillies for the second time in a week in Philadelphia on Tuesday. The rookie notched his 11th win of the season on Tuesday at home against the Phillies, giving up three runs and six hits over five innings.

 
Players of the Game
Pittsburgh

S. Rodriguez		 AB 4
R 1
H 3
HR 1
RBI 4
Pittsburgh

C. Kuhl		 IP 6.0
H 6
ER 2
BB 0
K 5
 

HittersABRHRBIBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLG
Josh Harrison, 2B6242011.275.304.386
Jordy Mercer, SS6112010.270.342.382
Andrew McCutchen, CF5011114.241.323.403
David Freese, 1B3000210.281.363.443
Jung Ho Kang, 3B4211114.238.323.475
Francisco Cervelli, C5220012.276.380.318
Sean Rodriguez, RF4134110.251.338.502
   Gregory Polanco, PR-RF0100000.274.348.486
Adam Frazier, LF5240001.348.375.507
Chad Kuhl, P3000003.100.100.100
   Antonio Bastardo, P0000000.000.000.000
   Felipe Rivero, P0000000.000.000.000
   a-Matt Joyce, PH1000002.266.398.538
   Juan Nicasio, P0000000.158.158.158
Totals4211161057    
a-fouled out for Rivero in the 9th
Batting
2B - Josh Harrison (17, Howell), Francisco Cervelli (7, Fields)
HR - Jordy Mercer (8, Anderson), Jung Ho Kang (13, Fields), Sean Rodriguez (12, Anderson)
SH - Chad Kuhl (2)
RBI - Josh Harrison 2 (46), Jordy Mercer 2 (44), Andrew McCutchen (47), Jung Ho Kang (40), Sean Rodriguez 4 (39)
2-OUT RBI - Josh Harrison (22), Sean Rodriguez 3 (13)
SB - Andrew McCutchen (6, 2nd base off Stewart/Grandal)
Team LOB - 10
Pittsburgh Pirates
PitchersIPHRERBBSOHRERA
Chad Kuhl (W,3-0) 6622051 3.73
Antonio Bastardo 0.2111100 4.66
Felipe Rivero 1.1000030 3.97
Juan Nicasio 1000010 4.89
WP - Antonio Bastardo (4)
HBP - Gonzalez (by Felipe Rivero)
Pitches-Strikes - Chad Kuhl 102-67, Antonio Bastardo 25-14, Felipe Rivero 23-14, Juan Nicasio 12-7
Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Chad Kuhl 8-5, Felipe Rivero 1-0, Juan Nicasio 2-0
Batters Faced - Chad Kuhl 24, Antonio Bastardo 4, Felipe Rivero 5, Juan Nicasio 3
Los Angeles (N.L.) Dodgers
HittersABRHRBIBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLG
Chase Utley, 2B4000001.252.326.379
Josh Reddick, RF4120011.278.345.410
Corey Seager, SS4010001.309.362.531
Adrian Gonzalez, 1B3011002.296.368.425
Yasmani Grandal, C4000032.227.345.472
Joc Pederson, CF3111010.251.342.508
   Grant Dayton, P0000000.000.000.000
   a-A.J. Ellis, PH1000011.200.292.259
   Josh Fields, P0000000.000.000.000
   Pedro Baez, P0000000.000.000.000
Howie Kendrick, LF3110100.275.335.402
Rob Segedin, 3B4010011.300.286.350
Brett Anderson, P0000000.000.000.000
   Brock Stewart, P1000010.000.000.000
   b-Chris Taylor, PH1000001.245.298.415
   J.P. Howell, P0000000.000.000.000
   Jesse Chavez, P0000000.000.000.000
   Enrique Hernandez, CF2000012.193.284.353
Totals3437219    
a-struck out for Dayton in the 8th
b-grounded out for Stewart in the 4th
Batting
2B - Josh Reddick (12, Kuhl), Howie Kendrick (22, Kuhl)
HR - Joc Pederson (18, Kuhl)
RBI - Adrian Gonzalez (56), Joc Pederson (50)
2-OUT RBI - Adrian Gonzalez (13)
Team LOB - 6
Fielding
DP - Seager-Utley
E - Adrian Gonzalez (2, Misplayed grounder), Corey Seager (13, Misplayed grounder)
PB - Yasmani Grandal (7)
Los Angeles (N.L.) Dodgers
PitchersIPHRERBBSOHRERA
Brett Anderson (L,0-1) 1555102 45.00
Brock Stewart 3211420 11.25
J.P. Howell 0.2311000 3.40
Jesse Chavez 1.1000020 4.65
Grant Dayton 2100030 1.13
Josh Fields 0.1543001 6.43
Pedro Baez 0.2000000 2.75
Pitches-Strikes - Brett Anderson 30-19, Brock Stewart 71-40, J.P. Howell 25-17, Jesse Chavez 15-11, Grant Dayton 29-22, Josh Fields 22-14, Pedro Baez 6-3
Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Brett Anderson 1-2, Brock Stewart 5-2, J.P. Howell 2-0, Jesse Chavez 1-1, Grant Dayton 1-2, Josh Fields 1-1
Batters Faced - Brett Anderson 9, Brock Stewart 15, J.P. Howell 5, Jesse Chavez 4, Grant Dayton 7, Josh Fields 7, Pedro Baez 1
Game Information
Attendance - 43468
Game Time - 3:39
Temperature - 90
Umpires - Home - Chad Fairchild, First Base - Gabe Morales, Second Base - Marvin Hudson, Third Base - Jim Joyce