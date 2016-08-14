  • My Scores
Full MLB
Scoreboard

San Diego at New York

Scoreboard
Final
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
R
H
E
San Diego
(50-67)
000000001142
New York
(59-58)
01010003x550
W: S. Matz (9-8) L: C. Richard (0-2)
HR: SD - None   NYM - W. Flores (12),N. Walker (21)
Box Score|Recap|GameTracker

Matz takes no-hit bid into 8th, Mets beat Padres 5-1

By MIKE FITZPATRICK
AP Baseball Writer
  •  

NEW YORK (AP) Steven Matz was sailing along with a no-hitter intact, his pitch count climbing in 96-degree heat. But as the buzz began to build at Citi Field, Terry Collins' stomach was churning in the dugout.

Smack in the middle of a 5-1 victory over San Diego on Sunday, the New York Mets' manager couldn't help but recall that tension-filled night four years ago when he let Johan Santana - making his 11th start since shoulder surgery - throw a career-high 134 pitches to finish the only no-hitter in franchise history.

Santana, of course, got injured later that season and hasn't made it back to the majors.

''I looked up there and I saw 65 or 70 and I said, `(Oh, no). Here we go again,''' Collins said.

Concerned this time about leaving his prized rookie in too long, Collins was given something of a reprieve when Alexei Ramirez slapped an opposite-field single just inside first base with one out in the eighth inning.

The ball appeared to skip right over the bag, and first base umpire Carlos Torres quickly signaled fair.

''Guess it was a coin flip,'' New York second baseman Neil Walker said. ''He absolutely had no-hit stuff today. You could tell that early in the game. ... He'll have another shot at it.''

Collins immediately went to the mound and Matz was pulled after 105 pitches. He walked off the field to a big ovation from the crowd of 26,612.

It was the longest no-hit bid by a Mets pitcher since Santana's gem against St. Louis on June 1, 2012.

''It really wasn't on my mind. The only thing on my mind was getting outs,'' Matz said.

Walker and Wilmer Flores homered for the defending NL champions (59-58). Struggling to stay close in the wild-card race, they took two of three in the series to win consecutive games for the first time since July 6-7 against Miami and Washington.

Facing the Padres for the first time, Matz (9-8) earned just his second victory in nine decisions over his past 14 starts.

The 25-year-old lefty, a hometown favorite who grew up about 50 miles from Citi Field, struck out eight and walked two. Mixing his 94-95 mph fastball with a sharp curve, he fanned All-Star slugger Wil Myers all three times.

In his previous outing, Matz threw a career-high 120 pitches during a no-decision last Tuesday against Arizona.

''Had he got through the eighth inning, I was going to let him start the ninth - depending on what the eighth inning looked like,'' Collins said. ''I wasn't going to visit the Johan Santana scenario again, I can tell you that.''

Flores and Walker connected for solo shots off lefty Clayton Richard (0-2) as San Diego began its shift to a six-man rotation during a stretch of 16 games between off days.

Richard allowed two runs over five innings in his first major league start since Aug. 2 last year for the Chicago Cubs.

''I couldn't ask for anything more,'' Padres manager Andy Green said. ''He was outstanding.''

The Mets added three insurance runs in the eighth, when Jose Reyes scored on a wild pitch and rookie T.J. Rivera - another New York product playing for his hometown team - hit a two-run double for his first career RBIs.

''That felt really good,'' Rivera said. ''Pretty cool, man.''

Addison Reed and Gabriel Ynoa finished the four-hitter. Ynoa yielded Yangervis Solarte's run-scoring single in the ninth.

UNDER THE SUN

Matz is 7-2 with a 1.46 ERA in 10 career starts during the day.

ON THE LEFT

A switch-hitter, Walker has connected for seven of his 21 home runs off left-handers this year. Coming into the season, he had six career homers off lefties. ... Flores is hitting .354 against southpaws, including 18 for 40 (.450) with eight homers and 16 RBIs since July 1.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: CF Jon Jay (broken right forearm) is scheduled to have another CT scan Monday in California and the team hopes he will be cleared to begin swinging a bat.

Mets: OF Curtis Granderson was rested. ... Collins said he thinks RHP Zack Wheeler is scheduled to see noted orthopedist Dr. James Andrews on Monday. Wheeler has been slow to recover from Tommy John surgery in March 2015. He began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie this month but complained of elbow discomfort after throwing 17 pitches in one inning during a rain-shortened start.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Luis Perdomo (5-6, 6.80 ERA) starts Monday night at Tampa Bay as San Diego begins the final leg of its nine-game road trip. LHP Drew Smyly (4-11, 5.04) goes for the Rays.

Mets: In the opener of a 10-game road trip, 43-year-old Bartolo Colon (10-6, 3.35 ERA) gets the ball Monday night at Arizona as New York looks to avenge a three-game sweep by the last-place Diamondbacks at Citi Field last week. Arizona is the only major league team Colon has never beaten, though he permitted just one run over seven innings and struck out eight last Wednesday vs. the Diamondbacks.

 
Copyright 2016 by STATS LLC. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC is strictly prohibited.
 
Players of the Game
New York

T. Rivera		 AB 4
R 0
H 2
HR 0
RBI 2
New York

S. Matz		 IP 7.1
H 1
ER 0
BB 2
K 8
 

San Diego Padres
HittersABRHRBIBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLG
Travis Jankowski, CF3000111.254.369.330
Wil Myers, 1B4110031.276.353.498
Yangervis Solarte, 3B4011010.287.353.489
Alex Dickerson, LF4000001.280.319.528
Jabari Blash, RF4000021.176.300.338
Alexei Ramirez, SS3010000.238.272.326
Derek Norris, C2000111.189.254.345
Adam Rosales, 2B2000001.201.291.421
   a-Ryan Schimpf, PH-2B1010000.224.348.565
Clayton Richard, P1000000.000.000.000
   b-Christian Bethancourt, PH1000011.242.273.412
   Leonel Campos, P0000000.000.000.000
   c-Brett Wallace, PH1000012.203.335.352
   Jose Dominguez, P0000000.000.000.000
   Carlos Villanueva, P0000000.000.000.000
Totals30141210    
a-singled for Rosales in the 8th
b-struck out for Richard in the 6th
c-struck out for Campos in the 8th
Batting
RBI - Yangervis Solarte (50)
CS - Travis Jankowski (6, 3rd base by Matz/Rivera)
Team LOB - 4
Fielding
DP - Rosales-A. Ramirez-Myers, Rosales-A. Ramirez-Myers-Rosales-A. Ramirez-Myers
E - Alex Dickerson (3, Dropped line drive), Derek Norris (7, Throwing)
San Diego Padres
PitchersIPHRERBBSOHRERA
Clayton Richard (L,0-2) 5322332 5.75
Leonel Campos 2000220 3.55
Jose Dominguez 0.1133200 4.76
Carlos Villanueva 0.2100010 5.46
WP - Jose Dominguez (1)
Pitches-Strikes - Clayton Richard 74-44, Leonel Campos 38-22, Jose Dominguez 18-7, Carlos Villanueva 12-9
Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Clayton Richard 7-3, Leonel Campos 3-1
Batters Faced - Clayton Richard 19, Leonel Campos 8, Jose Dominguez 4, Carlos Villanueva 3
New York (N.L.) Mets
HittersABRHRBIBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLG
Jose Reyes, SS4110001.227.272.453
Ty Kelly, LF1100300.200.304.275
Neil Walker, 2B4111013.275.338.461
Jay Bruce, RF2100220.252.307.529
Wilmer Flores, 1B3111104.256.312.445
T.J. Rivera, 3B4022002.286.286.357
Alejandro De Aza, CF4000033.188.286.281
Rene Rivera, C3000001.214.288.348
Steven Matz, P2000100.139.220.222
   Addison Reed, P0000000.000.000.000
   Gabriel Ynoa, P0000000.000.000.000
Totals2755476    
Batting
2B - T.J. Rivera (1, Villanueva)
HR - Neil Walker (21, Richard), Wilmer Flores (12, Richard)
RBI - Neil Walker (53), Wilmer Flores (34), T.J. Rivera 2 (2)
2-OUT RBI - T.J. Rivera 2 (2)
SB - Jose Reyes (4, 3rd base off Dominguez/Norris)
CS - Wilmer Flores (1, 2nd base by Richard/Norris)
Team LOB - 5
New York (N.L.) Mets
PitchersIPHRERBBSOHRERA
Steven Matz (W,9-8) 7.1100280 3.40
Addison Reed (H,29) 0.2100010 1.95
Gabriel Ynoa 1211010 4.50
Pitches-Strikes - Steven Matz 105-68, Addison Reed 14-9, Gabriel Ynoa 18-11
Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Steven Matz 8-5, Gabriel Ynoa 1-1
Batters Faced - Steven Matz 24, Addison Reed 3, Gabriel Ynoa 5
Game Information
Attendance - 26612
Game Time - 2:47
Temperature - 96
Umpires - Home - Greg Gibson, First Base - Carlos Torres, Second Base - Paul Emmel, Third Base - Mike Estabrook