  • My Scores
  • NFL
  • MLB
  • NHL
  • NBA
Full MLB
Scoreboard

Tampa Bay at New York

Scoreboard
Final
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
R
H
E
Tampa Bay
(48-68)
10160040012150
New York
(60-57)
001200000371
W: J. Odorizzi (7-5) L: L. Severino (1-8)
HR: TB - L. Forsythe (14),C. Dickerson (16),N. Franklin (3)   NYY - A. Judge (2),G. Sanchez (2)
Box Score|Recap|GameTracker

Longoria has 4 RBIs as Rays rout youthful Yankees 12-3

By RONALD BLUM
AP Baseball Writer
  •  

NEW YORK (AP) If only Evan Longoria got to play every game at Yankee Stadium.

Longoria had an RBI double against Luis Severino in the first inning and a three-run double off Luis Cessa that capped a six-run fourth Sunday in the Tampa Bay Rays' 12-3 rout of the New York Yankees.

Longoria also singled in the seventh. His 74 hits and 47 RBIs top visiting players at new Yankee Stadium, which opened in 2009, and his 15 home runs are tied with Boston's David Ortiz, trailing only Toronto's Jose Bautista (17).

''It's just a place I feel comfortable hitting,'' he said. ''I don't know what it is, but I just like playing here.''

Jake Odorizzi (7-5) won a career-best fourth straight decision, helping the last-place Rays stop a three-game losing streak.

Longoria's bases-loaded double, which followed a walk to Kevin Kiermaier, was nearly snagged in the right-center gap by 6-foot-7 right fielder Aaron Judge, who in his second big league game tried for what would have been a spectacular, diving backhand catch.

''I thought if he left his feet he had a pretty good chance of catching it,'' Longoria said.

Longoria finished the three-game series 7 for 11 with six RBIs. His last four games of four RBIs or more have all been against New York.

''I don't know if we got him out the whole series,'' Yankees manager Joe Girardi said.

Longoria's productive weekend left the three-time All-Star with a .289 batting average, 26 homers and 70 RBIs.

''It's been a pretty solid year for me offensively,'' he said. ''I haven't really had any prolonged stretches where I felt like my swing was way out of whack or I wasn't seeing the ball really well.''

Logan Forsythe hit a second-inning solo homer, and Corey Dickerson made it 5-1 with a three-run homer against Severino, ending an 0-for-17 slide.

''To me, that's the biggest at-bat of the game right there,'' Rays manager Kevin Cash said. ''Corey's been ... working really hard to kind of simplify some things. It's nice when you put the work in and you get some immediate results.''

Nick Franklin had three hits, including a three-run homer off Cessa in a four-run seventh. The Rays won for only the second time in their last seven.

Odorizzi (7-5) allowed three runs and five hits in six innings with six strikeouts and one walk.

''I think I've thrown quite a few more fastballs recently. For me I think that's where it all starts,'' said Odorizzi, who has cut down on his sliders. ''Once you establish you're going to attack the strike zone, you can get guys to expand off the plate.''

Judge, who homered in his first big league at-bat Saturday, hit an opposite-field home run in the third that went just over the right-field scoreboard.

''I think 29 others it stays in the park, but we're not playing in 29 others, so he's a strong dude,'' Odorizzi said.

Gary Sanchez hit his second big league home run, a two-run drive in the fourth. Other than the home runs, Odorizzi made few mistakes in the 95-degree heat.

''I asked him how he was doing,'' Cash said. ''He looked at me and told me he's from the Midwest, that heat's not an issue for him. So we'll remember that next time it gets really hot.''

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rays: INF Logan Morrison (right forearm strain) and OF Oswaldo Arcia (right elbow strain) will be evaluated by the Rays at Tropicana Field on Monday and could be activated during the series against San Diego. Morrison hit .231 (4 for 13) with a double during a four-game rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte and Arcia batted .294 (5 for 17) with a double, triple and four RBIs in six games with the Stone Crabs.

Yankees: 1B Mark Teixeira was out of the lineup for the second straight day. Girardi said Teixeira was banged up and could use consecutive days off. ... RHP Bryan Mitchell (left big toe), on the DL since spring training, allowed three runs and five hits in 2 1/3 innings for Class A Tampa at Daytona on Saturday night in his second rehab start.

UP NEXT

Rays: LHP Drew Smyly (4-11) starts Monday's series opener against the Padres and RHP Luis Perdomo (5-6). Smyly is 2-0 with a 2.52 ERA in his last four starts after going 0-7 with a 7.60 ERA in his previous 10.

Yankees: RHP Chad Green (1-2) will be recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to start Monday's series opener against Toronto and R.A. Dickey (8-12). Green, who had been sent down Aug. 4, will be making his fifth start and ninth appearance of the year for New York.

 
Copyright 2016 by STATS LLC. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC is strictly prohibited.
 
CBSSports Facebook Google Plus
COMMENTS
Conversation powered by Livefyre
Players of the Game
Tampa Bay

N. Franklin		 AB 5
R 2
H 3
HR 1
RBI 3
New York

G. Sanchez		 AB 4
R 1
H 1
HR 1
RBI 2
 

Related Video

CBSSports Shop

Men's Majestic Gray Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champions Locker Room T-Shirt

Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs
Get the Locker Room Gear
Shop Now

Shop MLB Fan Gear
Tampa Bay Rays
HittersABRHRBIBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLG
Logan Forsythe, 2B4221012.280.343.470
   Mikie Mahtook, LF1000010.161.221.195
Kevin Kiermaier, CF4110121.218.317.384
Evan Longoria, 3B4134010.289.340.540
   Tim Beckham, 3B1000000.213.272.406
Brad Miller, 1B5110024.260.313.509
Matt Duffy, SS5221001.256.313.356
Nick Franklin, LF-2B5233000.281.340.472
Corey Dickerson, DH4113111.221.274.434
Steven Souza Jr., RF5110032.243.296.393
Bobby Wilson, C4110010.242.273.346
Jake Odorizzi, P0000000.250.250.250
   Dylan Floro, P0000000.000.000.000
   Ryan Garton, P0000000.000.000.000
   Alex Colome, P0000000.000.000.000
Totals42121512212    
Batting
2B - Logan Forsythe (21, Severino), Kevin Kiermaier (15, Parker), Evan Longoria 2 (31, Severino), Nick Franklin 2 (6, Severino)
HR - Logan Forsythe (14, Severino), Nick Franklin (3, Cessa), Corey Dickerson (16, Severino)
RBI - Logan Forsythe (35), Evan Longoria 4 (70), Matt Duffy (22), Nick Franklin 3 (20), Corey Dickerson 3 (46)
2-OUT RBI - Evan Longoria 3 (32)
Team LOB - 5
Fielding
DP - Duffy-Forsythe-Miller, Duffy-Forsythe-Miller-Franklin-Duffy-Miller
Tampa Bay Rays
PitchersIPHRERBBSOHRERA
Jake Odorizzi (W,7-5) 6533162 3.72
Dylan Floro 1100000 4.20
Ryan Garton 1100000 4.88
Alex Colome 1000110 1.98
HBP - McCann (by Jake Odorizzi)
Pitches-Strikes - Jake Odorizzi 90-65, Dylan Floro 5-5, Ryan Garton 12-7, Alex Colome 17-9
Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Jake Odorizzi 4-7, Dylan Floro 2-0, Ryan Garton 1-2, Alex Colome 1-1
Batters Faced - Jake Odorizzi 24, Dylan Floro 3, Ryan Garton 4, Alex Colome 4
New York (A.L.) Yankees
HittersABRHRBIBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLG
Jacoby Ellsbury, CF3000001.267.330.364
   Austin Romine, 1B1000000.248.275.414
Aaron Hicks, LF-CF4010010.204.263.328
Didi Gregorius, SS4010012.288.317.466
Starlin Castro, 2B4010011.260.297.409
Brian McCann, DH2110110.230.330.406
Gary Sanchez, C4112023.275.293.500
Tyler Austin, 1B-LF4010011.375.375.750
Aaron Judge, RF3111102.429.5001.286
Ronald Torreyes, 3B3000001.218.274.308
Luis Severino, P0000000.000.000.000
   Luis Cessa, P0000000.000.000.000
   Blake Parker, P0000000.000.000.000
   Chasen Shreve, P0000000.000.000.000
Totals3237327    
Batting
HR - Gary Sanchez (2, Odorizzi), Aaron Judge (2, Odorizzi)
RBI - Gary Sanchez 2 (6), Aaron Judge (2)
2-OUT RBI - Gary Sanchez 2 (5)
Team LOB - 5
Fielding
DP - Gregorius-Castro-Austin
E - Ronald Torreyes (3, Throwing)
New York (A.L.) Yankees
PitchersIPHRERBBSOHRERA
Luis Severino (L,1-8) 3.2877172 7.19
Luis Cessa 3555121 5.30
Blake Parker 1.1100020 2.45
Chasen Shreve 1100010 4.00
Pitches-Strikes - Luis Severino 67-44, Luis Cessa 50-34, Blake Parker 26-19, Chasen Shreve 11-9
Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Luis Severino 3-0, Luis Cessa 4-3, Blake Parker 1-2, Chasen Shreve 1-1
Batters Faced - Luis Severino 19, Luis Cessa 15, Blake Parker 6, Chasen Shreve 4
Game Information
Attendance - 41473
Game Time - 2:54
Temperature - 95
Umpires - Home - John Hirschbeck, First Base - Bill Welke, Second Base - D.J. Reyburn, Third Base - Victor Carapazza