Final
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
R
H
E
Boston
(65-52)
0000030003100
Cleveland
(67-49)
000100010260
W: D. Pomeranz (9-9) L: J. Tomlin (11-6) S: C. Kimbrel (20)
HR: BOS - D. Ortiz (27),J. Bradley (19)   CLE - R. Davis (11)
Box Score|Recap|GameTracker

Ortiz's homer lifts Red Sox over Indians 3-2

By STEVE HERRICK
Associated Press
  •  

CLEVELAND (AP) David Ortiz bid farewell to Progressive Field with a game-changing home run Monday.

Ortiz hit a go-ahead, two-run drive in a three-run sixth inning, and the Boston Red Sox defeated the Cleveland Indians 3-2 to extend their winning streak to four.

Ortiz's 27th home run this season, the 530th of his big league career, overcame a 1-0 deficit. Ortiz homered in all three games the Red Sox played in Cleveland in his final season.

''I always love hitting in this park,'' he said. ''Who doesn't? It's a really good hitting ballpark.''

Ortiz's drive came off Josh Tomlin (11-6), who has given up a major league-leading 29 home runs this season.

Asked whether he was glad Ortiz was retiring, Tomlin said, ''I am now, yeah. He's an unbelievable hitter and he made me pay.''

The game was a makeup of an April 7 postponement caused by snow and cold. Ortiz also homered on April 5 and 6.

Boston is starting an 11-game trip to four cities. Manager John Farrell never considered resting his 40-year-old slugger.

''He doesn't cease to amaze,'' Farrell said. ''By no means was there any plan for him not to be in today's lineup.''

Jackie Bradley Jr. also homered off Tomlin in the sixth.

Drew Pomeranz (1-2) allowed two runs and five hits in 7 2/3 innings to win for the first time since he was acquired from San Diego on July 14. He had been 0-2 in five starts for the Red Sox.

Selected by Cleveland with the fifth overall pick in the 2011 amateur draft, Pomeranz gave up Rajai Davis' leadoff homer in the fourth and RBI double in the eighth.

Francisco Lindor doubled against Craig Kimbrel leading off the ninth and Mike Napoli walked. Carlos Santana and pinch-hitter Jason Kipnis struck out, and Abraham Almonte hit a drive to right that hooked foul before he popped out. Kimbrel got his 20th save in 22 chances.

Tomlin lost his third straight outing and for the fifth time in seven decisions after a 9-1 start, allowing three runs and seven hits in 7 2/3 innings. AL Central-leading Cleveland had won its previous four games.

''This was a good win,'' Farrell said. ''They pushed us, obviously, but Kimbrel was able to get the last one.''

Boston trails AL East-leading Toronto by 1 1/2 games in the AL East and leads for the league's second wild card.

''Every win matters,'' Ortiz said.

PAPI FAREWELL

Ortiz was given a loud ovation during each at-bat. He lined out in the first, bounced into a double play in the fourth and singled in the eighth. Ortiz took off on a 3-1 count to Betts and would have had a clean steal of second, but the pitch was ball four.

Before the game, Cleveland presented a check for $10,000 in Ortiz's name to a local recreation center.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Red Sox: RHP Steven Wright (strained right shoulder) was placed on the 15-day disabled list.

Indians: RHP Danny Salazar (sore right shoulder) is scheduled to start Thursday against the White Sox. He hasn't pitched since Aug. 1.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (2-5) is to start Tuesday in the opener of a two-game set in Baltimore.

Indians: RHP Corey Kluber (12-8) is to take the mound in the start of a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox.

 
Copyright 2016 by STATS LLC. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC is strictly prohibited.
 
Players of the Game
Cleveland

R. Davis		 AB 4
R 1
H 2
HR 1
RBI 2
Boston

D. Ortiz		 AB 4
R 1
H 2
HR 1
RBI 2
 

Boston Red Sox
HittersABRHRBIBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLG
Dustin Pedroia, 2B5120003.308.374.453
Xander Bogaerts, SS4010011.312.367.454
David Ortiz, DH4122001.312.404.621
Mookie Betts, RF3010100.313.354.560
Jackie Bradley Jr., CF4121012.284.365.517
Aaron Hill, 3B4010002.271.343.393
Travis Shaw, 1B4010010.253.316.446
Bryan Holaday, C4000023.229.283.375
Andrew Benintendi, LF4000003.351.400.432
Drew Pomeranz, P0000000.152.152.242
   Fernando Abad, P0000000.000.000.000
   Craig Kimbrel, P0000000.000.000.000
Totals36310315    
Batting
2B - Travis Shaw (28, McAllister)
HR - David Ortiz (27, Tomlin), Jackie Bradley Jr. (19, Tomlin)
RBI - David Ortiz 2 (92), Jackie Bradley Jr. (66)
2-OUT RBI - Jackie Bradley Jr. (31)
Team LOB - 7
Fielding
DP - Hill-Pedroia-Shaw
Boston Red Sox
PitchersIPHRERBBSOHRERA
Drew Pomeranz (W,9-9) 7.2522261 2.99
Fernando Abad (H,7) 0.1000000 3.32
Craig Kimbrel (S,20) 1100120 3.32
WP - Drew Pomeranz (9)
Pitches-Strikes - Drew Pomeranz 104-65, Fernando Abad 5-2, Craig Kimbrel 28-18
Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Drew Pomeranz 6-9
Batters Faced - Drew Pomeranz 28, Fernando Abad 1, Craig Kimbrel 5
Cleveland Indians
HittersABRHRBIBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLG
Rajai Davis, CF4122000.265.328.423
Jose Ramirez, 3B3000101.311.367.453
Francisco Lindor, SS4010011.309.359.453
Mike Napoli, DH2010200.266.351.530
   Tyler Naquin, PR-DH0000000.314.378.594
Carlos Santana, 1B4000014.239.335.467
Brandon Guyer, LF3010000.257.363.426
   a-Jason Kipnis, PH1000012.290.351.499
Abraham Almonte, RF4000033.282.301.436
Chris Gimenez, C3110021.217.254.322
Michael Martinez, 2B3000002.253.280.342
Josh Tomlin, P0000000.400.400.600
   Kyle Crockett, P0000000.000.000.000
   Jeff Manship, P0000000.000.000.000
   Zach McAllister, P0000000.000.000.000
Totals3126238    
a-struck out for Guyer in the 9th
Batting
2B - Rajai Davis (17, Pomeranz), Francisco Lindor (21, Kimbrel), Mike Napoli (20, Pomeranz), Chris Gimenez (3, Pomeranz)
HR - Rajai Davis (11, Pomeranz)
RBI - Rajai Davis 2 (40)
2-OUT RBI - Rajai Davis (15)
SB - Rajai Davis (32, 3rd base off Abad/Holaday), Jose Ramirez (19, 2nd base off Pomeranz/Holaday)
CS - Jose Ramirez (6, 3rd base by Pomeranz/Holaday)
Team LOB - 5
Fielding
Outfield Assists - Abraham Almonte 1
DP - Santana-Ramirez
Cleveland Indians
PitchersIPHRERBBSOHRERA
Josh Tomlin (L,11-6) 7.2733032 4.14
Kyle Crockett 0100000 6.23
Jeff Manship 0.1000110 3.23
Zach McAllister 1200010 4.54
WP - Josh Tomlin 2 (3)
Pitches-Strikes - Josh Tomlin 104-74, Kyle Crockett 5-4, Jeff Manship 9-4, Zach McAllister 21-15
Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Josh Tomlin 10-9
Batters Faced - Josh Tomlin 29, Kyle Crockett 1, Jeff Manship 2, Zach McAllister 5
Game Information
Attendance - 19174
Game Time - 2:57
Temperature - 79
Umpires - Home - Chad Whitson, First Base - Gary Cederstrom, Second Base - Jim Wolf, Third Base - Adrian Johnson