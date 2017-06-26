After 112 batters and 51 strikeouts, Dodgers' Jansen issues first walk of 2017
Jansen struck out an MLB record 51 batters before issuing his first walk
The Dodgers came back against the Rockies (LAD 12, COL 6) on Sunday to earn their 10th consecutive win. Colorado setup man Adam Ottavino melted down spectacularly in the game.
The most unlikely thing about the game was not Ottavino uncorking four wild pitches in one inning. It was Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen walking a batter. Jansen walked Nolan Arenado with one out in the ninth for his first free pass of 2017.
Because walking a batter isn't rare enough, Jansen also crushed an RBI double in Sunday's game. He actually has more hits as a batter (two) than walks as a pitcher (one) in 2017.
Here's the list of pitchers with the most batters faced without a walk this season going into Sunday's game:
- Kenley Jansen, Dodgers: 112 batters faced
- Evan Scribner, Mariners: 34 (currently on the 60-day DL)
- Anthony Bass, Rangers: 31 (currently in Triple-A)
- Andrew Moore, Mariners: 26 (has appeared in one game)
- Chris Gimenez, Twins: 22 (position player!)
That's quite the list of players, isn't it?
Jansen has 52 strikeouts and one walk in 32 2/3 innings this year. That's a 14.3 K/9 and 0.3 BB/9.
Add a Comment