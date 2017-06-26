After 112 batters and 51 strikeouts, Dodgers' Jansen issues first walk of 2017

The Dodgers came back against the Rockies (LAD 12, COL 6) on Sunday to earn their 10th consecutive win. Colorado setup man Adam Ottavino melted down spectacularly in the game.

The most unlikely thing about the game was not Ottavino uncorking four wild pitches in one inning. It was Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen walking a batter. Jansen walked Nolan Arenado with one out in the ninth for his first free pass of 2017.

.@KenleyJansen74 just gave up his first walk of the season – on June 25!



He had compiled an @MLB-record 51 Ks before his first BB of 2017. pic.twitter.com/zRG8HCEblG — MLB Stat of the Day (@MLBStatoftheDay) June 26, 2017

Because walking a batter isn't rare enough, Jansen also crushed an RBI double in Sunday's game. He actually has more hits as a batter (two) than walks as a pitcher (one) in 2017.

Here's the list of pitchers with the most batters faced without a walk this season going into Sunday's game:

That's quite the list of players, isn't it?

Jansen has 52 strikeouts and one walk in 32 2/3 innings this year. That's a 14.3 K/9 and 0.3 BB/9.