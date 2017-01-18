2017 Baseball Hall of Fame Results: Trevor Hoffman falls five votes short

The good news? He still has eight years left on the ballot

The Baseball Hall of Fame added three new members Wednesday night, when it was announced Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines and Ivan Rodriguez had been voted into Cooperstown by the BBWAA. Induction weekend is July 28-31.

There very nearly was a fourth member of that class. Longtime Padres closer Trevor Hoffman received 74 percent of the vote. Players need 75 percent for induction, and Hoffman fell just five votes short.

Missing Hall of Fame induction by five votes must hurt. Hoffman -- who notched 601 saves over 18 seasons with the Padres, Brewers and Marlins -- was so, so close.

The good news is Hoffman is all but assured of induction next year. Historically, when a player gets this close, they get in the next year. A few years ago Craig Biggio fell two votes short, then the next year he got in with ease.

The full Hall of Fame voting results are available at the BBWAA's website.

CBS Sports Writer

Mike Axisa joined CBS Sports in 2013. He has been a member of the BBWAA since 2015 and has previously written about both fantasy baseball and real life baseball for MLBTradeRumors.com, FanGraphs.com, RotoAuthority.com,... Full Bio

