2017 College World Series odds: 54-win Oregon State isn't the favorite to win it all

The 2017 College World Series in Omaha gets underway on Saturday, as eight teams will vie for the national championship. We've already ran down all you need to know about watching and following the 2017 CWS, so now let's roll out some odds.

Courtesy of Bovada.lv (@BovadaLV on Twitter) come the following odds regarding those eight squadrons left standing ...

College World Series – Odds to Win

Louisville 11/4

LSU 3/1

Oregon State 3/1

Florida 6/1

Florida State 7/1

TCU 7/1

CS Fullerton 12/1

Texas A&M 14/1

Despite going a remarkable 54-4 thus far, Oregon State lags Louisville in terms of odds. That may be partly a reflection of the fact that Oregon State will be without deeply controversial pitcher Luke Heimlich.

Louisville's imposing, no doubt, as they've gone 52-10 thus far despite playing in the tough ACC. Still, they entered the tournament as the No. 7 national seed, which placed them behind fellow CWS participants Oregon State, Florida, LSU, and TCU. Maybe this will indeed be the Cardinals' year, though.