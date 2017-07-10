2017 Home Run Derby Bracket, Predictions: Where is the love for Yankees' Aaron Judge?

The 2017 Home Run Derby will take place at Marlins Park in Miami on Monday night. This year's derby features a loaded roster, including a few of baseball's top young sluggers, like Cody Bellinger and Aaron Judge, as well as host-city favorite, No. 1 seed and reigning champion Giancarlo Stanton. Check out the bracket:

We decided to have some fun with the Derby this year by making predictions. Here's a look at who the CBS Sports Baseball staff thinks will win:

Keri's prediction: Sano over Bellinger in the finals. Then Bellinger comes back and wins it next year.

Snyder's prediction: Being "too obvious" doesn't mean it won't happen. I think we see the Giancarlo Stanton vs. Aaron Judge show in the finals and it's gonna be a glorious spectator event. With a little boost of extra adrenaline in front of the home crowd, the defending champ retains his crown and makes the kid wait until next year to take the championship belt. Side note: It's funny to say Judge is the "kid" here because he's only two years Stanton's junior.

Perry's prediction: I'm going with the upset. I'll say Sano over Judge in the finals. This is mostly a gut feeling, but Sano can legit crush the ball. He's second to only Judge this season in terms of average exit velocity. So why not.

Axisa's prediction: I'll go with Sanchez upsetting Stanton in the first round and beating Justin Bour in the finals. This is little more than a guess. Everyone seems to have forgotten that Sanchez is an incredible power hitter because Judge is stealing all the New York headlines this year. I think both Judge and Stanton will get knocked out in the first round. Why not?

Anderson's prediction: Sano over Judge. Things rarely play out according to script.