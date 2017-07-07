2017 Home Run Derby odds: Stanton and Judge favorites, but who's the value pick?

For many, the highlight of the All-Star Game is the Home Run Derby. This year's Midsummer Classic in Miami figures to be no exception, as Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge will be foremost among the competitors. As for the bookmakers of our fair land, they're already laying odds on Monday's events. Courtesy of Bovada.lv (@BovadaLV on Twitter) come the following odds ...

2017 Home Run Derby – Odds to Win

Giancarlo Stanton 7/5

Aaron Judge 7/4

Cody Bellinger 6/1

Miguel Sano 12/1

Charlie Blackmon 14/1

Mike Moustakas 14/1

Justin Bour 14/1

Gary Sanchez 16/1

It's hardly surprising to see those three names at the top, but if you're looking for money-making opportunities, then you might want to take a look at Sanchez at 16/1. Sanchez has the lowest homer total of any participant, but he also missed almost a full month with a biceps strain. In his brief career, he's homered 33 times in 455 at-bats. In other words, he's got plenty of power.