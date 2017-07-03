2017 MLB All-Star Game: AL and NL Final Vote player profiles

The 2017 All-Star Game rosters were officially announced on Sunday night. The catch, however, is that one roster spot for each team remains open. That's by design, of course, as that last spot will again be decided by fans as part of the appropriately named Final Vote. Here's the ballot.

To help you cast an informed vote, here's a look at the 10 players (five per league) included on the Final Vote ballot. Voting ends Thursday, July 6, 2017, at 4:00 p.m. ET.

American League

Andrus remains a capable defensive shortstop, and this season he's thus put up a career-best 113 OPS+. Andrus also remains a threat on the bases, as his 20 steals rank second in the AL. On the downside, Andrus has hit into an AL-leading 13 double plays in 2017. Andrus previously made the All-Star team in 2010 and 2012.

Bogaerts is looking like a bit of a throwback shortstop this season. We're in an era of power, of course, and that trend isn't lost on some of the best shortstops in the game. Bogaerts, though, is a batting average-first hitter who's presently got a slash line of .314/.366/.455 with 20 doubles. He's also swiped nine bags in 10 attempts and taken the extra base an impressive 63 percent of the time. Bogaerts was an All-Star for the first time in 2016.

Yep, another shortstop. Sir Didi is batting a highly useful .314/.335/.496 with 10 homers in 56 games, and he remains a defensive asset at the most important position on the diamond. He's coming off a 20-homer campaign in 2016, so the power is nothing new. Gregorius is seeking his first trip to the All-Star Game.

Logan Morrison 1B / Tampa Bay

LoMo's was a highly touted prospect for years, and this year he's enjoying a belated breakout campaign. Right now, he's within spitting distance of a .600 slugging percentage, and he's on pace to make a run at 50 homers. Yeah, power numbers are up league-wide this year, but those are impressive outputs in any context.

Mike Moustakas 3B / Kansas City

Moustakas, in his walk year, has bounced back from that major knee injury in an impressive way. The third baseman remains a quality defender, and thus far in 2017 he's put up an OPS of .853 with 22 home runs.

National League

Here's one to draw in the hometown fans. Bour, 29, certainly didn't come from nowhere, as he hit 23 homers as a rookie and owned a career OPS+ of 120 coming into this season. In 2017, though, he's reached another level. Through 70 games, Bour's hitting .285/.358/.550 with 18 spanks.

Bryant is of course the reigning NL MVP, and the 25-year-old isn't far off his 2016 pace. Thus far, he's hitting .263/.391/.511 with 35 extra-base hits in 76 games. Given his popularity, recent track record, and strong performance in the current, Bryant's omission was perhaps the most surprising.

Rendon's a plus glove at the hot corner and a smart base-runner, and he also boasts an impressive OPS+ of 145 this season. Maybe he gets a little overshadowed given some of the other names on the Nationals' roster, but Rendon's been one of the most valuable players in the NL thus far.

Reynolds has long been a rich source of right-handed power, and this season is no exception. At present, he's running an OPS of .900 with 19 home runs. Yes, he plays his home games at a mile above sea level, so it's worth noting that 13 of his 19 home runs have come at Coors Field. He's also slugging just .401 at Coors this year.

Turner's played in just 58 games this season because of injury, but he's been pretty well dominant when healthy. In addition to adding value with the glove at third base, Turner's batting .388/.473/.565 with as many walks as strikeouts. That's some serious production at the plate.