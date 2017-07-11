2017 MLB All-Star Game: Behold the Bobblehead Museum at Marlins Park
Let's take a look in pictures and videos!
MIAMI -- Walking around the main concourse of Marlins Park, one stumbles upon something glorious. Well, at least it's glorious to anyone with the good taste to know that bobbleheads are awesome and bobbleheads of baseball-related things are particularly awesome.
Behold: The Bobblehead Museum.
Perhaps the most cool feature? The bottom of the case shakes, so all the heads are bobbling:
What a nice touch. Cool feature, Marlins Park!
In related news, the Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee has created an All-Star special bobblehead of Billy the Marlin:
