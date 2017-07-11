2017 MLB All-Star Game: Bryce Harper to honor Jose Fernandez with special cleats

MIAMI -- Tuesday night at Marlins Park, baseball's biggest stars will get together for the 88th annual All-Star Game. Here's how you can watch the game.

During the game Nationals slugger Bryce Harper will honor the late Jose Fernandez, former ace of the host Marlins, with custom cleats. Here are the cleats he'll wear during the All-Star Game:

Harper is not the only 2017 All-Star who will honor Fernandez. Cardinals ace Carlos Martinez, who is tentatively scheduled to pitch the third inning, will write Fernandez's initials on the mound:

Carlos Martínez said he will write the initials "JF" on the mound in honor of José... https://t.co/Pf2nKs5QpO pic.twitter.com/RBodvVgwdv — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) July 11, 2017

I imagine many other All-Stars, including Giancarlo Stanton and Marcell Ozuna of the Marlins, will honor Fernandez on Tuesday as well.