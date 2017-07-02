2017 MLB All-Star Game: Full AL and NL rosters, starters, reserves

On Tuesday, July 11, baseball's best and brightest stars will convene in Miami's Marlins Park for the 2017 All-Star Game. The Home Run Derby will be held on July 10 and the Futures Game will kick off the All-Star festivities on July 9.

On Sunday, MLB unveiled the starters and reserves for the National League and American League All-Star teams. Fan vote, of course, determined the starting position players in each league (eight in the NL and nine -- including DH -- in the AL, and pitchers and reserves were chosen by a combination of player ballot and selections made by the commissioner's office. The respective managers, Joe Maddon of the Cubs for the NL and Terry Francona of the Indians for the AL, will chose the starting pitchers. Maddon will also select his DH from the NL's reserves. Each roster comprises 32 players -- 20 position players and 12 pitchers. As in years past, each of MLB's 30 teams must be represented by at least one All-Star.

Now let's have a look at the 2017 All-Star teams ...

AL Starters:

C: Salvador Perez, Royals



1B: Justin Smoak, Blue Jays



2B: Jose Altuve, Astros



SS: Carlos Correa, Astros



3B: Jose Ramirez, Indians



OF: Aaron Judge, Yankees



OF: Mike Trout, Angels



OF: George Springer, Astros



DH: Corey Dickerson, Rays



AL Reserves:

Yonder Alonso, 1B, Athletics

Mookie Betts, OF, Red Sox

Michael Brantley, OF, Indians

Starlin Castro, 2B, Yankees

Nelson Cruz, DH, Mariners

Avisail Garcia, OF, White Sox

Francisco Lindor, SS, Indians

Miguel Sano, 3B, Twins

Gary Sanchez, C, Yankees

Jonathan Schoop, 2B, Orioles

AL Pitchers:

Dellin Betances, Yankees

Yu Darvish, Rangers

Michael Fulmer, Tigers

Craig Kimbrel, Red Sox

Dallas Keuchel, Astros

Corey Kluber, Indians

Lance McCullers, Astros

Andrew Miller, Indians

Chris Sale, Red Sox

Ervin Santana, Twins

Luis Severino, Yankees

Jason Vargas, Royals

NL Starters:

C: Buster Posey, Giants



1B: Ryan Zimmerman, Nationals



2B: Daniel Murphy, Nationals



SS: Zack Cozart, Reds



3B: Nolan Arenado, Rockies



OF: Charlie Blackmon, Rockies



OF: Bryce Harper, Nationals



OF: Marcell Ozuna, Marlins



NL Reserves:

Cody Bellinger, OF, Dodgers

Michael Conforto, OF, Mets

Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, Diamondbacks

Josh Harrison, 2B, Pirates

Ender Inciarte, OF, Braves

Jake Lamb, 3B, Diamondbacks

DJ LeMahieu, 2B, Rockies

Yadier Molina, C, Cardinals

Corey Seager, SS, Dodgers

Giancarlo Stanton, OF, Marlins

Joey Votto, 1B, Reds

NL Pitchers: