2017 MLB All-Star Game: Full AL and NL rosters, starters, reserves

Who's headed to the 2017 MLB All-Star Game in Miami? Find out here
On Tuesday, July 11, baseball's best and brightest stars will convene in Miami's Marlins Park for the 2017 All-Star Game. The Home Run Derby will be held on July 10 and the Futures Game will kick off the All-Star festivities on July 9.
On Sunday, MLB unveiled the starters and reserves for the National League and American League All-Star teams. Fan vote, of course, determined the starting position players in each league (eight in the NL and nine -- including DH -- in the AL, and pitchers and reserves were chosen by a combination of player ballot and selections made by the commissioner's office. The respective managers, Joe Maddon of the Cubs for the NL and Terry Francona of the Indians for the AL, will chose the starting pitchers. Maddon will also select his DH from the NL's reserves. Each roster comprises 32 players -- 20 position players and 12 pitchers. As in years past, each of MLB's 30 teams must be represented by at least one All-Star.
Now let's have a look at the 2017 All-Star teams ...
AL Starters:
- C: Salvador Perez, Royals
- 1B: Justin Smoak, Blue Jays
- 2B: Jose Altuve, Astros
- SS: Carlos Correa, Astros
- 3B: Jose Ramirez, Indians
- OF: Aaron Judge, Yankees
- OF: Mike Trout, Angels
- OF: George Springer, Astros
- DH: Corey Dickerson, Rays
AL Reserves:
- Yonder Alonso, 1B, Athletics
- Mookie Betts, OF, Red Sox
- Michael Brantley, OF, Indians
- Starlin Castro, 2B, Yankees
- Nelson Cruz, DH, Mariners
- Avisail Garcia, OF, White Sox
- Francisco Lindor, SS, Indians
- Miguel Sano, 3B, Twins
- Gary Sanchez, C, Yankees
- Jonathan Schoop, 2B, Orioles
AL Pitchers:
- Dellin Betances, Yankees
- Yu Darvish, Rangers
- Michael Fulmer, Tigers
- Craig Kimbrel, Red Sox
- Dallas Keuchel, Astros
- Corey Kluber, Indians
- Lance McCullers, Astros
- Andrew Miller, Indians
- Chris Sale, Red Sox
- Ervin Santana, Twins
- Luis Severino, Yankees
- Jason Vargas, Royals
NL Starters:
- C: Buster Posey, Giants
- 1B: Ryan Zimmerman, Nationals
- 2B: Daniel Murphy, Nationals
- SS: Zack Cozart, Reds
- 3B: Nolan Arenado, Rockies
- OF: Charlie Blackmon, Rockies
- OF: Bryce Harper, Nationals
- OF: Marcell Ozuna, Marlins
NL Reserves:
- Cody Bellinger, OF, Dodgers
- Michael Conforto, OF, Mets
- Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, Diamondbacks
- Josh Harrison, 2B, Pirates
- Ender Inciarte, OF, Braves
- Jake Lamb, 3B, Diamondbacks
- DJ LeMahieu, 2B, Rockies
- Yadier Molina, C, Cardinals
- Corey Seager, SS, Dodgers
- Giancarlo Stanton, OF, Marlins
- Joey Votto, 1B, Reds
NL Pitchers:
- Wade Davis, Cubs
- Zack Greinke, Diamondbacks
- Brad Hand, Padres
- Greg Holland, Rockies
- Kenley Jansen, Dodgers
- Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers
- Corey Knebel, Brewers
- Carlos Martinez, Cardinals
- Pat Neshek, Phillies
- Robbie Ray, Diamondbacks
- Max Scherzer, Nationals
- Stephen Strasburg, Nationals
