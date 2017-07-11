2017 MLB All-Star Game: How to watch, start time, channel, live stream info, lineups

On Tuesday night, Major League Baseball will play the 2017 All-Star Game at Marlins Park, located in Miami Florida. Max Scherzer will face off against Chris Sale as the National League hosts the American League.

You might be wondering how you can watch the All-Star Game. If so, we're here to assist:

Start Time: 8 pm ET

TV Channel: FOX

Streaming: FOX Sports Go

Here are the lineups for both squads, beginning with the AL:

And the NL:

For Scherzer, he's one of five pitchers to start the All-Star Game for each league. Sale, meanwhile, is making his second consecutive start for the AL -- last year he did it as a member of the Chicago White Sox, this year as part of the Boston Red Sox.