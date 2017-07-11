2017 MLB All-Star Game: How to watch, start time, channel, live stream info, lineups
The 2017 MLB All-Star Game is set for Tuesday night in Miami
On Tuesday night, Major League Baseball will play the 2017 All-Star Game at Marlins Park, located in Miami Florida. Max Scherzer will face off against Chris Sale as the National League hosts the American League.
You might be wondering how you can watch the All-Star Game. If so, we're here to assist:
Start Time: 8 pm ET
TV Channel: FOX
Streaming: FOX Sports Go
Here are the lineups for both squads, beginning with the AL:
- Jose Altuve, 2B
- Jose Ramirez, 3B
- Aaron Judge, LF
- George Springer, CF
- Carlos Correa, SS
- Justin Smoak, 1B
- Corey Dickerson, DH
- Salvador Perez, C
- Mookie Betts, RF
And the NL:
- Charlie Blackmon, CF
- Giancarlo Stanton, DH
- Bryce Harper, RF
- Buster Posey, C
- Daniel Murphy, 2B
- Nolan Arenado, 3B
- Ryan Zimmerman, 1B
- Marcell Ozuna, LF
- Zack Cozart, SS
For Scherzer, he's one of five pitchers to start the All-Star Game for each league. Sale, meanwhile, is making his second consecutive start for the AL -- last year he did it as a member of the Chicago White Sox, this year as part of the Boston Red Sox.
Add a Comment