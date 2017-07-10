2017 MLB All-Star Game, lineups, starting pitchers: Sale squares off against Scherzer

Major League Baseball will hold the 2017 All-Star Game at Marlins Park in Miami on Tuesday. We know who the participants are. And remember, for the first time in 14 years, the Midsummer Classic will not decide home-field advantage in the World Series.

Now we know the AL and NL lineups and starting pitchers, which were announced on Monday.

American League lineup

Jose Altuve , 2B Jose Ramirez , 3B Aaron Judge , LF George Springer , CF Carlos Correa , SS Justin Smoak , 1B Corey Dickerson , DH Salvador Perez , C Mookie Betts , RF

Nothing too crazy here. The main takeaways are that Judge is getting full front-and-center treatment and that Betts and his .351 on-base percentage will serve a second leadoff man of sorts.

American League starting pitcher

Chris Sale will start for the AL for the second consecutive season, the first to do so since Dave Steib in 1983-84. This will be his first start as a member of the Boston Red Sox , having previously taken his turn as part of the Chicago White Sox .

National League lineup

Charlie Blackmon , CF Giancarlo Stanton , DH Bryce Harper , RF Buster Posey , C Daniel Murphy , 2B Nolan Arenado , 3B Ryan Zimmerman , 1B Marcell Ozuna , LF Zack Cozart , SS

The host city crowd might be disappointed that Stanton will serve as DH, but at least they'll have Marcell Ozuna to cheer for when the NL plays defense. If you're going off numbers, Ozuna should be higher in the lineup. This is an All-Star Game, though, so there's no real point in getting worked up about these sorts of things.

National League starting pitcher

Opposing Sale will be Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer . He's about to become the fifth pitcher to start the All-Star Game for both leagues.