2017 MLB All-Star Game rosters announcement: Start time, TV, streaming online, things to know

On Tuesday, July 11, baseball's best and brightest stars will convene at Marlins Park in Miami for the 88th annual MLB All-Star Game. The All-Star festivities begin with the Futures Game on Sunday, July 9. The Home Run Derby will take place on Monday, July 10. The Futures Game rosters have been announced. The Home Run Derby field will be announced next week. We do know hometown Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton will indeed defend Home Run Derby title.

Rosters for the 2017 All-Star Game will be announced Sunday. Here's how you can watch the announcement:

Date: Sunday, July 2

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Television: ESPN

Streaming: WatchESPN

As always, we here at CBS Sports will provide wall-to-wall coverage of the All-Star Games rosters as they're announced. Here are six things to know about Sunday's All-Star rosters announcement and this year's All-Star Game in general.

1. Fan voting for the starters has ended.

Still want to vote for your favorite players? Too late. The fan voting for the All-Star Game starters has already ended. Here is the final voting update. Many races were very close as of the final update. Fans select the nine starting position players for the AL team and the eight starters for the NL team. Managers Terry Francona (Indians) and Joe Maddon (Cubs) will select the starting pitchers. Maddon will choose the starting designated hitter for the NL squad.

2. The All-Star Game no longer counts.

At long last, the era of the All-Star Game deciding home field advantage in the World Series is over. MLB and the MLBPA agreed to eliminate that rule as part of the new collective bargaining agreement, which was negotiated this past offseason. The All-Star Game is now just an exhibition game, as it should be. Bragging rights and a $20,000 bonus is on the line. That's how much each player on the winning team will receive.

3. The rosters are smaller now.

Each league's All-Star Game roster will feature 32 players this year: 12 pitchers and 20 position players. It had been 34 players the last few years. Now that the All-Star Game no longer decides home field advantage in the World Series, the two teams won't need the extra rosters spots to carry specialists, like a versatile utility player or an extra reliever.

4. Players -- mostly pitchers -- will be replaced on the rosters.

As always, several players will be selected for the All-Star Game but will not be able to participate for one reason or another. Angels wunderkind Mike Trout, for example, is currently sidelined with a thumb injury. He is among the leading fan vote-getters and is on pace to be selected as a starting outfielder for the AL team. That won't happen. Trout will be selected to the All-Star Game but won't participate due to his injury, and will be replaced on the roster.

Also, pitchers who start on Sunday, July 9, are not eligible to pitch in the All-Star Game. Inevitably several pitchers selected to the All-Star Game will start that Sunday. Among them: Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw.

Roberts said Kershaw would probably start the Sunday before the All-Star Game, even if it costs Kershaw the ASG start. — Ken Gurnick (@kengurnick) July 1, 2017

Pitchers who do start Sunday are still recognized as All-Stars and will attend the game and various events. They will be replaced on the roster, however. Each team will have 32 players who are eligible to play, plus a bunch of pitchers not eligible to pitch after starting Sunday. It happens every year.

5. Every team needs a representative.

Yes, all 30 teams still need at least one All-Star representative. It didn't make much sense when the All-Star Game decided home field advantage in the World Series -- you'd think each team would want the best possible players in that scenario, right? -- but now that the game is nothing more a meaningless exhibition, who cares? Someone from all 30 teams will be there and that's great. Give every fan a reason to watch.

6. The Final Vote will decide the roster spot.

When the All-Star Game rosters are announced Sunday night, the final roster spot for both teams will remain open. It will be decided by the Final Vote, an online fan vote. Last year Blue Jays outfielder Michael Saunders and Giants first baseman Brandon Belt won the Final Vote. MLB selects five players for the Final Vote ballot and leaves it up to the fans.