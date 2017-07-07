2017 MLB All-Star Game: Seven replacement players named to AL, NL rosters

Rosters for the 2017 All-Star Game in Miami, which goes down on Tuesday, July 11, have already been announced, but tweaks are still being made. Because of injuries and the need to replace pitchers who make starts on the Sunday before the All-Star Game, MLB on Friday announced the names of seven new All-Stars.

As for those being replaced, on the AL side Los Angeles Angels OF Mike Trout , New York Yankees 2B Starlin Castro , and Houston Astros SP Dallas Keuchel are on the DL and can't participate. As well, Corey Kluber of the Cleveland Indians , Yu Darvish of the Texas Rangers , and Michael Fulmer of the Detroit Tigers are scheduled to start on Sunday and thus won't be available to pitch in the Midsummer Classic. On the NL side, Los Angeles Dodgers SP Clayton Kershaw needs a replacement as he'll also start on Sunday.

And now for the newly named 2017 All-Stars ...

Chris Archer , SP, Tampa Bay Rays ; second All-Star appearance

For those counting, that's four first-time All-Stars within this group. Overall, that makes 28 first-time All-Stars on the 2017 AL and NL rosters.