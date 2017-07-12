2017 MLB All-Star Game: Tracking MLB's best third basemen from the press box

MIAMI -- While the current golden age of young shortstops rightly occupies much bandwidth these days, let's not overlook that it's also "high cotton" at the hot corner.

Consider what third base has going for it in 2017 ...

Kris Bryant , who's of course the reigning NL MVP;

, who's of course the reigning NL MVP; Anthony Rendon , who thanks to his value with the bat and with the glove has been one of the game's top overall performers this season;

, who thanks to his value with the bat and with the glove has been one of the game's top overall performers this season; Manny Machado , who could be a $300 million man in about 18 months;

, who could be a $300 million man in about 18 months; Travis Shaw , who's slugging .570 and could be in line for some down-ballot NL MVP support;

, who's slugging .570 and could be in line for some down-ballot NL MVP support; Alex Bregman , who's one of the highest-ceiling young players in the game;

, who's one of the highest-ceiling young players in the game; Jedd Gyorko , who's been reborn as a power threat on the St. Louis Cardinals ' watch;

, who's been reborn as a power threat on the ' watch; Evan Longoria , who's quietly beginning to build Hall of Fame credentials;

, who's quietly beginning to build Hall of Fame credentials; Todd Frazier , who's hit 120 homers since the start of the 2014 season;

, who's hit 120 homers since the start of the 2014 season; Joey Gallo , the young slugger whose secondary hitting skills allowed him to fill in so ably for Adrian Beltre ;

, the young slugger whose secondary hitting skills allowed him to fill in so ably for ; And Beltre, the future Hall of Famer who's raked across 35 games since returning from a calf injury.

Now hear this: None of those impact third sackers were in Miami for the All-Star Game. Representing the position at the Midsummer Classic were Nolan Arenado of the Colorado Rockies , Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Indians , Justin Turner of the Los Angeles Dodgers , Mike Moustakas of the Kansas City Royals , Jake Lamb of the Arizona Diamondbacks , and Miguel Sano of the Minnesota Twins .

All of this is to say, it's a loaded slot these days. That's why on Tuesday night in Miami, this scribe kept his eyes here for all nine innings ...

CBSSports.com

Yep, that's third base at Miami Marlins Park.

So what can we learn by watching these All-Stars man that particular swath of baseball territory? Let's find out ...

Top of the first: Nolan Arenado

Arenado is widely regarded as the top defensive third baseman in all of baseball. Somewhat famously, he was an unfocused fielder early in his pro career, but an emphasis on footwork, lateral movement, and a quick first step helped ascend to the peak of his craft. That latter quality is the most important, as the ball gets in on the third baseman in a hurry. Arenado combines lightning reflexes with a powerful arm like few others have. To hear the metrics tells it, Arenado's one of the most valuable defenders not just at third but at any position.

For warm-ups, Arenado positions himself almost on the outfield grass and makes a point of fielding the ball while positioned laterally as opposed to straight on ...

CBSSports.com

Pretty much when the pitcher breaks hand from glove as he comes toward the plate, Arenado takes a creep step and gets into a crouch ...

With a runner on first, Arenado shades a bit toward second, likely to put him in position to turn a 5-4-3 if one comes his way. With Aaron Judge at the plate he also wisely plays back. Seeing that colossus in the right-handed batter's box has to give a third baseman pause, even one with the quick-twitch instincts of Arenado.

No action in the top of the first, though.

Bottom of the first: Jose Ramirez

Ramirez doesn't have the reputation of Arenado, but he grades out very well at the position. That speaks well of his arm, given that he was primarily a second baseman in the minors.

Anyhow, he's positioned a bit differently for warm-ups ...

CBSSports.com

As for his pre-pitch routine, Ramirez seems to favor the simple drop squat over the creep step followed by ready position ...

In that clip above, he's shaded well toward second for the lefty-swinging Bryce Harper .

Top of the second: Arenado

Arenado doesn't get any warm-up reps between innings because he's having a quick on-field conversation with former slugger/current Fox analyst Alex Rodriguez ...

From 2nd to 3rd on the field before the 2nd inning, @AROD interviews Daniel Murphy, Zack Cozart & Nolan Arenado #ASGhttps://t.co/77ysAm9L1q — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 12, 2017

He plays well toward second base for lefty swingers Justin Smoak and Corey Dickerson .

Bottom of the second: Ramirez

Daniel Murphy goes the other way for the line-drive single, and Ramirez gives a game attempt at a leaping snare. It's well out of his reach, though. He's also active in backing up the cutoff throw on Arenado's single to right.

Top of the third: Arenado

Still no playable balls hit to either third baseman. On Judge's inning-ending groundout to short, however, we get to see Arenado negotiate Ramirez's running to third on the play. Arenado breaks toward the middle of the diamond on the grounder, likely on reactive instinct but also possibly in case of a hard deflection off Zack Cozart 's glove. Then he side-shuffles back to third just as a check on Ramirez.

Bottom of the third: Ramirez

Ramirez with two outs is playing Harper toward second and deep in the hole, of course, but Cozart puts some pressure on him when he takes second on a wild pitch (after singling). Harper walks, setting up a force at third, and with the right-handed Buster Posey up, Ramirez plays closer to the line, albeit just a few feet in front of the outfield grass. Another wild pitch by Dellin Betances sends the runners up another 90 feet. Ramirez breaks for the bag instantly, but as soon as he realizes it's past Salvador Perez , he eases up. Maybe it's opposing lineup tendencies, but Ramirez consistently plays deeper than Arenado does.

And there we have it. Very nifty play by Ramirez. He scoops the Daniel Murphy grounder to his left and cocks back to take the closest force at second. However, Jose Altuve is late to the bag, so Ramirez must change his tack and throw to first to nip Murphy with the bases loaded. He does it. Given how far he was shading Murphy, it was a shortstop's play, pretty much. Nice range and great improvisation from Ramirez. The crowd was duly impressed.

Top of the fourth: Arenado

When Dickerson's up with two outs, Arenado plays him further toward second than I've seen either third baseman go tonight. Still no chances for him, though.

Bottom of the fourth: Miguel Sano

Miguel Sano replaces Ramirez at the hot corner for the fourth. Sano's listed at 260 pounds, and the Twins for years went to some lengths to play him elsewhere. He's certainly not looked like an asset defensively thus far, but his bat's more than made up for it.

For between inning warm-ups, Sano likes to be much closer in than Arenado or Ramirez ...

CBSSports.com

As for his pre-pitch setup, it's pretty interesting ...

He goes the "glove in the dirt" route. Josh Donaldson , among others, does this on occasion. Sano, though, puts his backhand side forward. Maybe that's for comfort or maybe it's a prompt to have quick hands.

Oh, and before we take full leave of Mr. Ramirez ...

José Ramírez is the 1st Indians player with multiple hits in the All-Star Game since Kenny Lofton in 1996 pic.twitter.com/bPlBTX7sZz — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 12, 2017

Top of the fifth: Arenado

Few are as good as Arenado when it comes to diving snags toward the foul line. He gives it a go on Jonathan Schoop 's hard liner, but can't get to it. The uniform is officially dirty, though. Schoop scores soon thereafter when Sano dinks one into right.

Bottom of the fifth: Sano

No action for Sano in this frame. Three ground-outs, but Sano was the only infielder not involved in a play.

Top of the sixth: Justin Turner

Justin Turner replaces Arenado. Turner's a defensive asset in his own right, and that's been the case for several years running. Note that he's the most active "creep stepper" among the third basemen we've seen tonight ...

That's some aggressive creeping that culminates in what's almost a basketball jump-stop. Third basemen of course play much closer to the plate than do shortstops or second basemen, so it's especially important to be in a state of "attack" should a scalding liner or grounder come your way.

Shortstops, for instance, sometimes have the luxury of attacking a grounder at an angle so as to get in a proper throwing line. It's not quite the semi-circle that some outfielders will make on a routine fly in order to build momentum toward the plate, but it's a bit like that.

Third basemen rarely have that kind of luxury. Hence, when they make a play laterally, there's often a lot of diving and stabbing involved. As Turner's set up shows us, it's especially important for the third baseman to be in an athletic, balls-of-the-feet position when the ball crosses the plate.

Bottom of the sixth: Sano

Still no action for Sano. He moved toward the inning-ending pop-up to second base but only for an instant.

Top of the seventh: Jake Lamb

Jake Lamb's the third NL third baseman of the night. His pre-pitch routine ...

Creep and a hop, we'll call it. Lamb had a nice defensive season in 2015, at least according to the advanced metrics, but he's gotten back to being the fringy third baseman he was billed as. Like Sano, though, his power more than compensates.

Lamb was playing Avisail Garcia almost in the outfield grass, which turned out to be a wise idea (Garcia ripped a liner into left at 113 mph that almost made it over the head of Michael Conforto ).

Bottom of the seventh: Mike Moustakas

The pending free agent Mike Moustakas is in the game, and we've officially emptied our reserves of third basemen for the 2017 All-Star Game. When it comes to his setup, he has more in common with Sano than our other hot cornermen ...

Not much momentum toward the plate and glove presented out front, albeit not as low as Sano's and with the pocket forward.

Moustakas is of course coming off a major knee injury. That's always a concern for a reactive position like third base. While Moustakas' bat is better than it's ever been, he's indeed shown some decline in the field, at least according to the numbers. Whether that's age, residual effects from shredding his right knee last May, or noise in the numbers is hard to say. It follows, though, that he's no longer the guy who was previously a standout fielder for KC.

Top of the eighth: Lamb

Strikeouts and balls to right field, so Lamb wasn't involved in anything this inning. On Michael Brantley 's single to right, Cody Bellinger overthrew the cutoff man, but Lamb was in position as the backup to the backup, just in case.

Bottom of the eighth: Moustakas

With Ender Inciarte up, Moustakas doesn't play the lefty hitter all that much toward the hole. The next man up is Joey Votto , and Moustakas shifts deeper and much more toward the second base bag.

Why the different treatment for two lefty sticks? Well, check the spray charts from FanGraphs ...

FanGraphs

As you can see from those grounders marked in green, Inciarte throughout recent history has been much more likely to spread it around the infield, while Votto, like a lot of power hitters, has strong pull tendencies when he puts it on the ground. Yes, even in the All-Star Game teams are paying attention to the scouting reports.

Top of the ninth: Lamb

Lamb's a very active "groundskeeper" between pitches. He's constantly pawing at the dirt with his spikes. It's probably just a nervous habit as opposed to actual concerns about the playing surface.

Kenley Jansen 's balk puts Yonder Alonso on third with two outs, but otherwise Lamb isn't close to any action. Uncooperatively, Jansen struck out the side.

Bottom of the ninth: Moustakas

With one out and runners on first and second -- Yadier Molina on second being the potential winning run -- Moustakas seems to be fighting his instincts. He wants to play deeper against the powerful and right-handed Paul Goldschmidt , but he also wants to be in position to get to the ball quickly in the hopes of an inning-ending double play. Goldschmidt relieves him of his tensions by flying out to deep center.

Top of the 10th: Lamb

Lamb may have been shading Robinson Cano more than even Arenado did to Dickerson in the fourth. Cano renders the point moot by blasting a go-ahead homer.

Bottom of the 10th: Moustakas

Inciarte's up with one out. We noted Moustakas' playing of him his last time at the plate. Now he seems to be sniffing the possibility of a bunt, or at least hedging against one ...

CBSSports.com

That's the first time we've seen a third baseman on the grass all night. The speedy Inciarte has 21 bunt singles in parts of four season, so it's certainly a defensible instinct. The very next pitch, though, Moustakas is back to more conventional positioning.

Andrew Miller needed nifty plays from Justin Upton and Francisco Lindor to close it out, but close it out he did. 2-1, AL wins.

This season, third baseman have averaged about one chance every three innings or so. We're in an era of low ball-in-play rates (lots of home runs plus lots of strikeouts), but tonight we fell short of even that low bar. We did, however, see a very nice play by Ramirez in a critical spot for the eventual winning team.

Still, we had some things to see and think about. Mostly, we see a lot of distinctions in how these third basemen get ready for the ball to come their way. The readiness that flows into that vital first step has, as noted, been critical to Arenado's development as a fielder.

Mostly see this as some ink devoted a position that's been as strong as any this season. The guys on the field in Miami have much to do with that, of course.