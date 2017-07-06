2017 MLB All-Star Game: Who should be the starting pitchers for the AL and NL?

We're less than a week until the Major League Baseball All-Star Game, which takes place in Miami's Miami Marlins Park on Tuesday, July 6. One of the remaining aspects of intrigue leading up to the exhibition game is who the starting pitchers will be. Though, honestly, it doesn't seem like it should be much of a mystery. Let's run through it.

First off, we already know the pitchers on the teams (rosters here).

Next, those who start on Sunday are ineligible to pitch in the game. So we can start eliminating names.

On the AL side, that takes out Corey Kluber and Michael Fulmer . They will be replaced, but neither of those replacements would start over guys who initially made the team.

So we're left with Yu Darvish , Dallas Keuchel , Lance McCullers , Chris Sale , Luis Severino and Jason Vargas .

Keuchel is on the DL, so he's out.

The numbers on the rest:

Darvish: 6-7, 3.56 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 119 K, 111.1 IP

McCullers: 7-1, 2.69 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 103 K, 87 IP

Sale: 11-3, 2.61 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, 166 K, 120.2 IP

Severino: 5-4, 3.52 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 114 K, 99.2 IP

Vargas: 12-3, 2.62 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 78 K, 106.1 IP

I'm going with Sale. He leads the AL in ERA, WHIP, strikeouts, innings, hit rate, strikeout to walk rate and several other categories. He's the Cy Young frontrunner. It would be Sale's second straight All-Star start. If that bothers people who like to see newbies, Vargas' story would be a nice one and he's had an incredible first half, so he's my second choice.

On the NL side, only one All-Star is starting on Sunday and he's a huge name: Clayton Kershaw . The remaining options: Zack Greinke , Carlos Martinez , Robbie Ray , Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg .

Greinke: 10-4, 3.05 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 124 K, 109.1 IP

Martinez: 6-7, 3.15 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 124 K, 111.1 IP

Ray: 8-4, 3.06 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 128 K, 100 IP

Scherzer: 10-5, 1.94 ERA, 0.77 WHIP, 163 K, 120.2 IP

Strasburg: 9-2, 3.28 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 128 K, 109.2 IP

It's pretty obvious, right? Scherzer leads the NL in ERA, WHIP, strikeouts and hit rate, among others. In fact, he's blowing out the field in several of the most important categories. If he keeps pitching like this, he's likely to win his third career Cy Young award, joining Roger Clemens, Randy Johnson, Steve Carlton, Greg Maddux, Sandy Koufax, Pedro Martinez, Jim Palmer, Tom Seaver and Kershaw as the only ones with at least three.

That's plenty worthy of starting the All-Star Game.

A Sale vs. Scherzer matchup is a pretty juicy one, too, even for a game that ultimately means nothing.