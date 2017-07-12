2017 MLB All-Star Game: Yadier Molina's golden gear is Twitter's star of the night
Molina was hard to miss
Anyone familiar with St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina knows he's fun to watch behind the plate. He has a calm, cool confidence back there to go with his strong arm and highly regarded feel for the position.
Yet it was hard to take your eyes off Molina during Tuesday's All-Star Game for other reasons -- namely because he was decked out in gold:
Naturally, Twitter used the opportunity to crack some jokes at Molina's expense. Let's take a look at some of the finest from the night.
Molina got the last laugh, by the way -- he hit a home run in the bottom of the sixth to even the score at one apiece.
