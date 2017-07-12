2017 MLB All-Star Game: Yadier Molina's golden gear is Twitter's star of the night

Anyone familiar with St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina knows he's fun to watch behind the plate. He has a calm, cool confidence back there to go with his strong arm and highly regarded feel for the position.

Yet it was hard to take your eyes off Molina during Tuesday's All-Star Game for other reasons -- namely because he was decked out in gold:

Naturally, Twitter used the opportunity to crack some jokes at Molina's expense. Let's take a look at some of the finest from the night.

After the game, Yadier Molina is going to attempt to conquer Rome pic.twitter.com/mseAyevBYV — Mike Petriello (@mike_petriello) July 12, 2017

BUSTER POSEY (to Yadier Molina): Hey, looks like the only thing that isn't gold on your uniform is the glove. — Grant Brisbee (@mccoveychron) July 12, 2017

Me: Yadier looks silly in all that gold



(Yadier Molina homers)



Me: starts looking on Amazon for gold catching gear to wear to work — Eric Roseberry (@ericroseberry) July 12, 2017

There's no joke here, but Yadier Molina just looks like C-3PO — Michael Baumann (@MJ_Baumann) July 12, 2017

Yadier Molina cashed in eleventy billion Mastercard points for that catcher's gear. — Brandon Warne (@Brandon_Warne) July 12, 2017

Molina got the last laugh, by the way -- he hit a home run in the bottom of the sixth to even the score at one apiece.