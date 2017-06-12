2017 MLB Draft: Reds take super prospect Hunter Greene with second overall pick

The Minnesota Twins pulled a draft-day surprise by selecting prep shortstop Royce Lewis with the No. 1 overall pick. And with the second pick in the 2017 MLB Draft, the Cincinnati Reds selected Hunter Greene, a pitcher/shortstop from Notre Dame High School in California.

Greene would almost certainly be a first-round pick as a hard-hitting shortstop, but it's his potential on the mound that makes him the consensus best talent available. Greene throws four pitches for strikes, including a fastball that touches triple digits and a plus slider. He also has the foundations of a usable big-league changeup. Greene won't turn 18 years of age until August.

The Reds announced Greene as a pitcher.