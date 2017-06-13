2017 MLB Draft results: Cubs pick JuCo pitcher Brendon Little with electric curve

With the 27th and final pick of the first round of the 2017 MLB draft, the defending champion Chicago Cubs went in a different direction than they had been going to build the foundation of their championship ballclub. The first draft of Theo Epstein and company was Albert Almora, a high school outfielder, but he was followed in the first round the next three years by big-time college sluggers Kris Bryant, Kyle Schwarber and Ian Happ.

This time, Epstein's crew went with a big college arm in junior college left-hander Brendon Little from State College of Florida.

"Brendon Little is a physical left-handed pitcher who we feel is just tapping into his potential now, with a fastball in the low-to-mid 90s and what we believe to be one of the best curveballs in the Draft," said Jason McLeod, Cubs VP of scouting and development.

Little transferred from North Carolina following his freshman season. He combines an above-average fastball with a promising breaking ball that some have called the best curve in the draft. Little has to do a better job repeating his mechanics, and will need to continue working on his changeup.

The 6-foot-2 Southpaw had a big summer in the Cape Cod League in 2016 and parlayed it into a successful 2017 season. He made 15 starts this season, pitching to a 2.53 ERA. He missed a ton of bats, too, with 133 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings. In three different starts, he tallied at least 13 strikeouts.

So there's upside and he's a collegiate arm. The Cubs are surely hoping he advances through the minor-league ranks quickly to team with the core of young hitters.