2017 MLB Draft results: Dodgers pick speedy Vanderbilt outfielder Jeren Kendall

With the 23rd pick in the 2017 MLB draft, the Los Angeles Dodgers chose Vanderbilt outfielder Jeren Kendall.

Kendall is a burner, one blessed with well-above-average foot speed that he puts to good use in center field and on the basepaths. At the plate, Kendall has more power than you'd expect, and he homered 15 times during the regular season.

Given his experience against high-level competition, and his potential for five average or better tools, don't be surprised when he goes early in the first round.

Kendall had previously been thought of as a potential top-10 pick.