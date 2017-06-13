2017 MLB Draft results: Red Sox pick intriguing Missouri pitcher Tanner Houck
Houck pitched for Missouri and was selected with the 24th pick
With the 24th pick in the 2017 MLB draft, the Boston Red Sox chose Missouri right-handed starter Tanner Houck.
Drafted out of high school in the 12th round by the Blue Jays, Houck chose to attend Mizzou instead and it has paid off. The burly 6-foot-5 right-hander has been in the Tigers' rotation from the get-go.
As a sophomore in 2016, he was reaching high-90s with movement, but reports indicate he's dipped a bit this season as his stock has fallen from a likely top-10 overall pick.
He mixes in a slider and change to round out his arsenal. This season, he was 4-7 with a 3.33 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 94 ⅔ innings.