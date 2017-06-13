2017 MLB Draft results: Red Sox pick intriguing Missouri pitcher Tanner Houck

With the 24th pick in the 2017 MLB draft, the Boston Red Sox chose Missouri right-handed starter Tanner Houck.

Drafted out of high school in the 12th round by the Blue Jays, Houck chose to attend Mizzou instead and it has paid off. The burly 6-foot-5 right-hander has been in the Tigers' rotation from the get-go.

As a sophomore in 2016, he was reaching high-90s with movement, but reports indicate he's dipped a bit this season as his stock has fallen from a likely top-10 overall pick.

He mixes in a slider and change to round out his arsenal. This season, he was 4-7 with a 3.33 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 94 ⅔ innings.