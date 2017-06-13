2017 MLB Draft results: The Marlins drafted A-Rod's nephew in the second round

Monday night, the three-day event that is baseball's annual amateur draft started with a live MLB Network broadcast. Here is our recap and analysis of the first round.

The Miami Marlins used their second round pick, the 51st overall selection, to draft North Carolina State infielder Joe Dunand Jr. Joe has a very famous uncle: Alex Rodriguez. Dunand and A-Rod were together when the selection was announced:

Celebrating tonight... Lil' Joe is a Marlin! @joedunand #ProudUncle #DNA #familia #305 A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Jun 12, 2017 at 9:34pm PDT

Dunand's father, Joe Dunand Sr., is A-Rod's half brother. Baseball America's Michael Lananna wrote about their relationship earlier this month. From Lananna:

"All the time—I'll text him, call him if I ever need anything," said Dunand, whose father Joe Dunand Sr. is A-Rod's half-brother. "Even my dad, he's like a sponge with him, too. They hang out a lot. I talk to them both, and it's a good resource for me to have. It definitely helps that I have that, and rarely anybody has that. He's one of the best players ever, so I'm a lucky guy."

Dunand was a shortstop in college and he told he Lananna he wants to remain at the position, though the Marlins announced him as a third baseman at the draft, indicating they plan to move him to the hot corner. That's okay. He'll just be following in the footsteps of his uncle. A-Rod went on to have a pretty excellent second phase of his career at third base.