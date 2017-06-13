2017 MLB Draft results: Yankees pick promising, injured pitcher Clarke Schmidt
Schmidt will miss time due to Tommy John surgery
With the 16th pick in the 2017 MLB draft, the New York Yankees selected University of South Carolina right-handed pitcher Clarke Schmidt.
Through nine starts, Schmidt looked like a top 10 pick. He was 4-2 with a 1.34 ERA and 70 strikeouts against 18 walks in 60 ⅓ innings. He works up into the high-90s with movement on his fastball and teams it with a very good slider and a change.
Of course, he injured his elbow after those nine starts and has had Tommy John surgery. So there's some risk here and he won't be helping the ballclub for a few years. There's huge upside, though.
Schmidt could miss the next year or so while recovering from the operation.