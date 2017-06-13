2017 MLB Draft results: Yankees pick promising, injured pitcher Clarke Schmidt

With the 16th pick in the 2017 MLB draft, the New York Yankees selected University of South Carolina right-handed pitcher Clarke Schmidt.

Through nine starts, Schmidt looked like a top 10 pick. He was 4-2 with a 1.34 ERA and 70 strikeouts against 18 walks in 60 ⅓ innings. He works up into the high-90s with movement on his fastball and teams it with a very good slider and a change.

Of course, he injured his elbow after those nine starts and has had Tommy John surgery. So there's some risk here and he won't be helping the ballclub for a few years. There's huge upside, though.

Schmidt could miss the next year or so while recovering from the operation.