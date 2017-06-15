2017 MLB Draft: Sons of Brett Boone, Luis Gonzalez highlight picks with family ties

The 2017 MLB Draft concluded on Wednesday evening. As with every draft class, this year's crop included numerous picks who have family ties to other past and present big-leaguers.

Let's take a look at some of the most notable connections. The players are listed in alphabetical order.

Darren Baker: The Nationals drafted manager Dusty Baker's son (yes, that one) in the 27th round, No. 823 overall. The younger Baker is a prep shortstop with a commitment to the University of California. We wrote more about this pick earlier.

Cole Bellinger: Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger is currently one of the top rookies in baseball. Cole, his little brother, hopes to become that himself some day. A right-handed pitcher, Cole was drafted by the Padres in the 15th round. He has an outstanding commitment to Grand Canyon University.

Jake Boone: How about a potential fourth generation big-leaguer? Jake is longtime second baseman Bret's son. Like Darren Baker before him, Jake was selected by the Nationals, albeit in the 38th round. He seems unlikely to sign, given his draft position, and figures instead to head to Princeton.

Kacy Clemens: Like father, like son? Not quite. One of Roger Clemens' sons, Kacy is a first baseman from the University of Texas. He was picked by the Blue Jays in the eighth round.

Trei Cruz: Cruz was picked by the Astros in the 35th round. He's presumably heading off to Rice University, but here's hoping he gets picked again by the Astros someday -- both his grandfather, Jose Sr., and his father, Jose Jr., had big-league runs in Houston.

Joe Dunand: Some might know Dunand as an infielder from North Carolina State. But, as we detailed as the Marlins drafted him in the second round, you might also know him as Alex Rodriguez's nephew.

Peyton Glavine: A left-handed pitcher like his pops Tom, Glavine was chosen by the Angels in the 37th round. He figures to head to Auburn.

Jacob Gonzalez: A TCU commit, Gonzalez was picked by the Giants in the second round. His father, Luis, tormented the Giants for years as a member of the Diamondbacks.

Ryan Lidge: A senior catcher at the University of Notre Dame, Ryan is Brad Lidge's cousin. He ought to sign with the Yankees after being plucked in Round 20.

Cole Percival: The Angels' 31st-round pick, Percival is the son of franchise legend Troy. He too is a right-handed pitcher. Presumably, Percival will head to UC Riverside.

To check out more family ties, including where the sons of former major-leaguers Mark Guthrie, Edgardo Alfonzo and Andy Ashby ended up, check out MLB.com's comprehensive list.