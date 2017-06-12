2017 MLB Draft: Start time, how to watch, TV shedule, live stream, order, mock results
The 2017 First-Year Player Draft gets started on Monday
Baseball's 2017 First-Year Player Draft -- informally known as the MLB Draft -- is upon us, so let's give you some essentials for this very important even on the sport's calendar ...
Round 1 through Round 2: Monday, June 12
Start time: 7 p.m. ET
How to watch/stream: MLB Network, MLB.com
MLB Network will televise Round 1 and Competitive Balance Round A. MLB.com will stream Round 1, Competitive Balance Rounds A and B, and Round 2 on Monday.
Rounds 3 through 10: Tuesday, June 13
Start time: 1 p.m. ET
How to watch/stream: MLB.com
Rounds 11 through 40: Wednesday, June 14
Start time: Noon ET
How to watch/stream: MLB.com
As for who's eligible to be drafted starting Monday, here's a rundown (these categories include players from the U.S., U.S. territories, and Canada) ...
- High school players who have graduated but have not yet attended college or junior college;
- Four-year college players who have either completed their junior or senior years or are at least 21 years old; and
- Junior college players, regardless of how many years of school they have completed.
And now here's the draft order for 2017. The order includes some picks lost because of free agent compensation rules and disciplinary action taken against the Cardinals for the Astros hacking scandal ...
First Round
1. Minnesota Twins
2. Cincinnati Reds
3. San Diego Padres
4. Tampa Bay Rays
5. Atlanta Braves
6. Oakland Athletics
7. Arizona Diamondbacks
8. Philadelphia Phillies
9. Milwaukee Brewers
10. Los Angeles Angels
11. Chicago White Sox
12. Pittsburgh Pirates
13. Miami Marlins
14. Kansas City Royals
15. Houston Astros
16. New York Yankees
17. Seattle Mariners
18. Detroit Tigers
19. San Francisco Giants
20. New York Mets
21. Baltimore Orioles
22. Toronto Blue Jays
23. Los Angeles Dodgers
24. Boston Red Sox
25. Washington Nationals
26. Texas Rangers
27. Chicago Cubs
The Colorado Rockies (11th overall to sign Ian Desmond), St. Louis Cardinals (19th overall to sign Dexter Fowler), and Cleveland Indians (25th overall to sign Edwin Encarnacion) all forfeited their first-round picks to sign a qualified free agent. The other seven qualified free agents re-signed with their former team, either by accepting the qualifying offer or as a free agent.
Supplemental First Round
28. Blue Jays (for Encarnacion)
29. Rangers (for Desmond)
30. Cubs (for Fowler)
These are the compensation picks for losing qualified free agents. They're also assigned in reverse order of the standings, which is why Toronto's pick for Encarnacion comes first even though he was the last of these three to sign.
Competitive Balance Round A
31. Tampa Bay Rays
32. Cincinnati Reds
33. Oakland Athletics
34. Milwaukee Brewers
35. Minnesota Twins
36. Miami Marlins
Each year, MLB hands out extra draft picks to small-market and small-payroll teams to help promote competitive balance. That's what these are.
Second Round
37. Minnesota Twins
38. Cincinnati Reds
39. San Diego Padres
40. Tampa Bay Rays
41. Atlanta Braves
42. Pittsburgh Pirates
43. Oakland Athletic
44. Arizona Diamondbacks
45. Philadelphia Phillies
46. Milwaukee Brewers
47. Los Angeles Angels
48. Colorado Rockies
49. Chicago White Sox
50. Pittsburgh Pirates
51. Miami Marlins
52. Kansas City Royals
53. Houston Astros
54. New York Yankees
55. Seattle Mariners
56. Houston Astros
57. Detroit Tigers
58. San Francisco Giants
59. New York Mets
60. Baltimore Orioles
61. Toronto Blue Jays
62. Los Angeles Dodgers
63. Boston Red Sox
64. Cleveland Indians
65. Washington Nationals
66. Texas Rangers
67. Chicago Cubs
The Rockies and Indians both have a pick in the second round after losing their first rounder to sign a qualified free agent. The Cardinals would have had a second round pick as well, but their pick, No. 56, was awarded to the Astros.
You'll also note that the Pirates have an extra pick in the second round. That 42nd overall pick is a compensation pick for failing to sign Nick Lodolo, the 41st overall pick in the 2016 draft. When a team fails to sign a pick in the top three rounds, they get a compensation pick one slot lower the next season.
Competitive Balance Round B
68. Arizona Diamondbacks
69. San Diego Padres
70. Colorado Rockies
71. Cleveland Indians
72. Pittsburgh Pirates
73. Kansas City Royals
74. Baltimore Orioles
75. Houston Astros
Rounds 3 through 40
Minnesota Twins
Cincinnati Reds
San Diego Padres
Tampa Bay Rays
Atlanta Braves
Oakland Athletic
Arizona Diamondbacks
Philadelphia Phillies
Milwaukee Brewers
Los Angeles Angels
Colorado Rockies
Chicago White Sox
Pittsburgh Pirates
Miami Marlins
Kansas City Royals
Houston Astros
New York Yankees
Seattle Mariners
St. Louis Cardinals
Detroit Tigers
San Francisco Giants
New York Mets
Baltimore Orioles
Toronto Blue Jays
Los Angeles Dodgers
Boston Red Sox
Cleveland Indians
Washington Nationals
Texas Rangers
Chicago Cubs
If you want an idea of which names figure to be called on Monday, then check out our First Round Mock Draft and our Q&A with draft expert Chris Crawford.