2017 MLB Draft: Start time, how to watch, TV shedule, live stream, order, mock results

Baseball's 2017 First-Year Player Draft -- informally known as the MLB Draft -- is upon us, so let's give you some essentials for this very important even on the sport's calendar ...

Round 1 through Round 2: Monday, June 12

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

How to watch/stream: MLB Network, MLB.com

MLB Network will televise Round 1 and Competitive Balance Round A. MLB.com will stream Round 1, Competitive Balance Rounds A and B, and Round 2 on Monday.

Rounds 3 through 10: Tuesday, June 13

Start time: 1 p.m. ET

How to watch/stream: MLB.com

Rounds 11 through 40: Wednesday, June 14

Start time: Noon ET

How to watch/stream: MLB.com

As for who's eligible to be drafted starting Monday, here's a rundown (these categories include players from the U.S., U.S. territories, and Canada) ...

High school players who have graduated but have not yet attended college or junior college;

Four-year college players who have either completed their junior or senior years or are at least 21 years old; and

Junior college players, regardless of how many years of school they have completed.

And now here's the draft order for 2017. The order includes some picks lost because of free agent compensation rules and disciplinary action taken against the Cardinals for the Astros hacking scandal ...

First Round

1. Minnesota Twins

2. Cincinnati Reds

3. San Diego Padres

4. Tampa Bay Rays

5. Atlanta Braves

6. Oakland Athletics

7. Arizona Diamondbacks

8. Philadelphia Phillies

9. Milwaukee Brewers

10. Los Angeles Angels

11. Chicago White Sox

12. Pittsburgh Pirates

13. Miami Marlins

14. Kansas City Royals

15. Houston Astros

16. New York Yankees

17. Seattle Mariners

18. Detroit Tigers

19. San Francisco Giants

20. New York Mets

21. Baltimore Orioles

22. Toronto Blue Jays

23. Los Angeles Dodgers

24. Boston Red Sox

25. Washington Nationals

26. Texas Rangers

27. Chicago Cubs

The Colorado Rockies (11th overall to sign Ian Desmond), St. Louis Cardinals (19th overall to sign Dexter Fowler), and Cleveland Indians (25th overall to sign Edwin Encarnacion) all forfeited their first-round picks to sign a qualified free agent. The other seven qualified free agents re-signed with their former team, either by accepting the qualifying offer or as a free agent.

Supplemental First Round

28. Blue Jays (for Encarnacion)

29. Rangers (for Desmond)

30. Cubs (for Fowler)

These are the compensation picks for losing qualified free agents. They're also assigned in reverse order of the standings, which is why Toronto's pick for Encarnacion comes first even though he was the last of these three to sign.

Competitive Balance Round A

31. Tampa Bay Rays

32. Cincinnati Reds

33. Oakland Athletics

34. Milwaukee Brewers

35. Minnesota Twins

36. Miami Marlins

Each year, MLB hands out extra draft picks to small-market and small-payroll teams to help promote competitive balance. That's what these are.

Second Round

37. Minnesota Twins

38. Cincinnati Reds

39. San Diego Padres

40. Tampa Bay Rays

41. Atlanta Braves

42. Pittsburgh Pirates

43. Oakland Athletic

44. Arizona Diamondbacks

45. Philadelphia Phillies

46. Milwaukee Brewers

47. Los Angeles Angels

48. Colorado Rockies

49. Chicago White Sox

50. Pittsburgh Pirates

51. Miami Marlins

52. Kansas City Royals

53. Houston Astros

54. New York Yankees

55. Seattle Mariners

56. Houston Astros

57. Detroit Tigers

58. San Francisco Giants

59. New York Mets

60. Baltimore Orioles

61. Toronto Blue Jays

62. Los Angeles Dodgers

63. Boston Red Sox

64. Cleveland Indians

65. Washington Nationals

66. Texas Rangers

67. Chicago Cubs

The Rockies and Indians both have a pick in the second round after losing their first rounder to sign a qualified free agent. The Cardinals would have had a second round pick as well, but their pick, No. 56, was awarded to the Astros.

You'll also note that the Pirates have an extra pick in the second round. That 42nd overall pick is a compensation pick for failing to sign Nick Lodolo, the 41st overall pick in the 2016 draft. When a team fails to sign a pick in the top three rounds, they get a compensation pick one slot lower the next season.

Competitive Balance Round B

68. Arizona Diamondbacks

69. San Diego Padres

70. Colorado Rockies

71. Cleveland Indians

72. Pittsburgh Pirates

73. Kansas City Royals

74. Baltimore Orioles

75. Houston Astros

Rounds 3 through 40

Minnesota Twins

Cincinnati Reds

San Diego Padres

Tampa Bay Rays

Atlanta Braves

Oakland Athletic

Arizona Diamondbacks

Philadelphia Phillies

Milwaukee Brewers

Los Angeles Angels

Colorado Rockies

Chicago White Sox

Pittsburgh Pirates

Miami Marlins

Kansas City Royals

Houston Astros

New York Yankees

Seattle Mariners

St. Louis Cardinals

Detroit Tigers

San Francisco Giants

New York Mets

Baltimore Orioles

Toronto Blue Jays

Los Angeles Dodgers

Boston Red Sox

Cleveland Indians

Washington Nationals

Texas Rangers

Chicago Cubs

If you want an idea of which names figure to be called on Monday, then check out our First Round Mock Draft and our Q&A with draft expert Chris Crawford.