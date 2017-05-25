2017 MLB Draft: Twins are reportedly narrowing down choices for top overall pick

The Twins own the top pick in the upcoming First-Year Player Draft (colloquially known as the MLB Draft). Since said draft gets underway on June 12, the Twins are working steadily toward deciding what to do with at that No. 1 overall selection. Speaking of which, the Twins have reportedly scratched one leading candidate off their list. Here's the scoop from Jon Heyman of FanRagSports ...

Word is, barring a late change the Minnesota Twins will pass on prep pitching phenom Hunter Greene, which means there still wouldn't have been a high school righty ever picked No 1 overall.

Greene, who's a 17-year-old senior at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, Calif., boasts triple-digit velocity on the mound and is also an elite shortstop prospect. If the Twins do indeed pass on Greene, then, as Heyman notes, they'd likely turn to Vanderbilt right-hander Kyle Wright or Lousville two-way star Brendan McKay.

As for Greene, the Reds have the No. 2 pick, but they've taken a recent liking to McKay. If that's the case, then Greene may fall to No. 3, where the Padres would eagerly snatch him up. As it turns out, that may have been the plan all along.