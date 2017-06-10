2017 MLB Draft: Twins reportedly leaning toward a surprise at No. 1 overall

As you might know, MLB's first-year player draft begins on Monday night. The Minnesota Twins have the no. 1 pick, and it seems increasingly likely they'll spend that on a collegiate pitcher -- just, perhaps, not the one everyone is expecting.

During the past few weeks, the Twins have been connected to Vanderbilt's Kyle Wright. According to MLB.com's Jim Callis, however, the Twins might now be favoring Louisville's Brendan McKay:

Though the teams selecting behind the Twins think they're leaning toward Vanderbilt right-hander Kyle Wright, I started hearing whispers Thursday night that Minnesota prefers Louisville two-way star Brendan McKay. That noise is getting louder Friday, and I now believe the Twins will take McKay No. 1, as a left-handed pitcher rather than a first baseman, unless California high school righty Hunter Greene overwhelms them in his visit to Target Field on Friday afternoon.

Of course, reports like these always demand a side serving of salt. Remember, even with the first pick, Minnesota still has reason to posture -- namely, it could be trying to bait Wright into a lower signing bonus in exchange for being selected first. That doesn't mean the Twins won't take McKay, obviously. It just means you should always approach these things with skepticism.

No matter whom the Twins decide on, they should be getting a solid prospect.

Whereas Wright is an intriguing right-hander with projection remaining, McKay is a two-way talent who has drawn interest from other clubs as a first baseman. MLB.com's report on McKay notes he has outstanding fastball command (despite not pitching full time) in addition to the potential for three average or better offerings. Factor in how McKay could, in theory, fall back on his hitting if he fails as a pitcher, and there's sufficient intrigue there.

We'll find out soon enough if that intrigue was enough for the Twins to pick McKay over Wright. You can check out my colleague Mike Axisa's 2017 mock draft by clicking here.