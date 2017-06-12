2017 MLB Draft: Twins take high school shortstop Royce Lewis with top overall pick
Royce Lewis has been chosen by the Twins with the first overall selection
With the top overall pick of the 2017 MLB draft, the Twins have taken shortstop/center fielder Royce Lewis out of JSerra Catholic High School in California.
Lewis may have the best tools of any position player in the draft, headlined by top-of-the-scale speed on the bases and excellent power at the plate. It's not certain he'll be a shortstop long-term, but if he doesn't he may have a future at another premium position in center field. MLB Network Dan O'Dowd said not long after Lewis was drafted that he expects to him settle in at center long-term, and he likened Lewis to George Springer of the Astros.
The No. 1 overall pick has a slotted signing bonus of $7,770,700, and the Twins must make that work within their overall 2017 draft budget of $14,156,800.
Lewis becomes the Twins' third-ever No. 1 overall pick. In 2001, they took Joe Mauer with the top overall pick, and in 1983 they drafted Tim Belcher with the first overall selection.