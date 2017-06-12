2017 MLB Draft: Twins take high school shortstop Royce Lewis with top overall pick

With the top overall pick of the 2017 MLB draft, the Twins have taken shortstop/center fielder Royce Lewis out of JSerra Catholic High School in California.

Lewis may have the best tools of any position player in the draft, headlined by top-of-the-scale speed on the bases and excellent power at the plate. It's not certain he'll be a shortstop long-term, but if he doesn't he may have a future at another premium position in center field. MLB Network Dan O'Dowd said not long after Lewis was drafted that he expects to him settle in at center long-term, and he likened Lewis to George Springer of the Astros.

The No. 1 overall pick has a slotted signing bonus of $7,770,700, and the Twins must make that work within their overall 2017 draft budget of $14,156,800.

Lewis becomes the Twins' third-ever No. 1 overall pick. In 2001, they took Joe Mauer with the top overall pick, and in 1983 they drafted Tim Belcher with the first overall selection.