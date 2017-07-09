2017 MLB Futures Game: Start time, TV schedule, live stream info, things to know
Here's everything you need to know about Sunday afternoon's Futures Game
Sunday afternoon, the 2017 All-Star Game festivities begin with the Futures Game at Marlins Park. Each year baseball rounds up its most talented minor leaguers and gets them on the field for what amounts to a top prospect showcase game. It is exactly what it sounds like: a game featuring the future of baseball.
Here's how you can watch the 2017 Futures Game:
Date: Sunday, July 9
Time: 4pm ET
Television: MLB Network
Streaming: MLB.com
You can see the Futures Game rosters right here. The rosters are picked by MLB with assistance from the MLB Scouting Bureau, MLBPipeline.com, and Baseball America. Here are six things to know about the 2017 Futures Game.
1. So many of baseball's top prospects will play.
This sounds pretty obvious, and it is, but it's worth repeating just how much top notch talent will be on hand in this year's Futures Game. A total of 27 players from MLB.com's top 100 prospects list will play, including nine of the top 20:
1. 3B
Yoan Moncada
,
Chicago White Sox
3. SS Amed Rosario , New York Mets
5. OF Victor Robles , Washington Nationals
8. OF Eloy Jimenez , Chicago Cubs
10. SS Brendan Rodgers , Colorado Rockies
11. RHP Michael Kopech , White Sox
12. 3B Rafael Devers , Boston Red Sox
13. OF Lewis Brinson , Milwaukee Brewers
19. 3B Nick Senzel , Cincinnati Reds
Moncada is back after being named MVP of the 2016 Futures Game at Petco Park. Also returning is Jimenez, who dazzled with both his bat and glove last year.
Undoubtedly, someone will put on a monster show on both side of the ball this year like Jimenez did last year. My guess? Robles. That kid is as exciting as any prospect in baseball.
2. Some top prospects are held out.
Although the rosters are compiled by MLB, the 30 teams do have input, and they will often hold out some of their top prospects. And for a good reason: they are considering calling them up. The rosters are finalized a few weeks in advance, and if a club is considering calling up one of their top prospects in the near future, they'll request that he be held out of the Futures Game. This happens most often with pitchers. The most notable example came two years ago, when the New York Yankees held Luis Severino out of the 2015 Futures Game then inserted him into their MLB rotation in the second half. So if you're upset one of your favorite prospects wasn't selected to the Futures Game this year, chances are he was kept out for a good reason. Because he might soon be a big leaguer.
3. Many of these players will reach MLB this year.
A total of 50 players participated in last year's Futures Game and already 32 have reached the big leagues. Among the most notable are Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi , Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson , Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman , Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez , Oakland Athletics third baseman Ryon Healy , and St. Louis Cardinals righty Alex Reyes . Those guys didn't just get a token September call-up last year. They were called up because their teams thought they could help them win, and they all had an immediate impact. Without a doubt, several players from this year's Futures Game will find themselves in the big leagues in the coming weeks, and some will quickly emerge as difference makers.
4. Several of these players will be traded this year.
This is the other side of the business. We all love prospects and dream about the day they reach the big leagues and help our favorite team win. Sometimes though, they help your team win by being traded for an established big leaguer. Several players from the 2016 Futures Games were traded just a few weeks later at the trade deadline, including:
- RHP Phil Bickford : Traded by the San Francisco Giants to the Brewers in the Will Smith deal.
- RHP Jharel Cotton : Traded by the Los Angeles Dodgers to the Athletics in the Josh Reddick / Rich Hill deal.
- IF Travis Demeritte : Traded by the Texas Rangers to the Braves in the Lucas Harrell deal.
- OF Clint Frazier : Traded by the Cleveland Indians to the Yankees in the Andrew Miller deal.
- LHP Adalberto Mejia : Traded by the Giants to the Minnesota Twins in the Eduardo Nunez deal.
- 1B Josh Naylor : Traded by the Miami Marlins to the San Diego Padres in the Andrew Cashner deal.
Teams hoard prospects for two reasons: the help their big league roster and to trade them. Inevitably a few 2017 Futures Gamers will be traded at the 2017 trade deadline.
5. Two Marlins legends will manage the game.
The All-Star Game is in Miami this year and two Marlins legends will serve as managers for the Futures Game: former shortstop Edgar Renteria and former catcher Charles Johnson. Renteria will manage the World Team while Johnson will run the dugout for Team USA. There's not a whole lot of managing that has to be done -- the manager's top priorities in the Futures Game are making sure a pitcher doesn't get overworked and making sure everyone plays -- but still, someone has to do it, and Renteria and Johnson will do it this year.
6. The game will last, at most, 10 innings.
Chances are extra innings will not be required, but, if they are, the Futures Game will not go longer than 10 innings. That's because each pitcher is limited to a maximum of three outs, and each team has 10 pitchers on the roster this year. Once upon a time the Futures Game was only seven innings. Now it's nine with a maximum of 10.
Here are the last five Futures Game results:
|Ballpark
|Final Score
|MVP
2012
Kauffman Stadium
USA 17, World 5
3B Nicholas Castellanos , Detroit Tigers
2013
Citi Field
USA 4, World 2
3B Matt Davidson , Arizona Diamondbacks
2014
Target Field
USA 3, World 2
3B Joey Gallo , Rangers
2015
Great American Ball Park
USA 10, World 1
OF Kyle Schwarber , Cubs
2016
Petco Park
World 11, USA 3
IF Yoan Moncada, Red Sox
The World Team snapped a six-year Futures Game losing streak last summer, and you can be sure they're looking to start a winning streak in earnest this year. Team USA leads all the all-time series 11-7, however.
