2017 MLB Hall of Fame results: Ivan Rodriguez shares moment he got 'The Call'
Rodriguez was emotional after finding out he was voted into the Hall of Fame
Wednesday night, Ivan Rodriguez became one of baseball's newest Hall of Famers. Jeff Bagwell and Tim Raines were voted in as well.
Rodriguez was at home when he received "The Call," informing him he is going to the Hall of Fame. He shared the emotional video on Twitter. You can see it above.
Rodriguez joins Johnny Bench as the only catchers to be voted into the Hall of Fame in their first year on the ballot.
