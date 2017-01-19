2017 MLB Hall of Fame results: Ivan Rodriguez shares moment he got 'The Call'

Rodriguez was emotional after finding out he was voted into the Hall of Fame

Wednesday night, Ivan Rodriguez became one of baseball's newest Hall of Famers. Jeff Bagwell and Tim Raines were voted in as well.

Rodriguez was at home when he received "The Call," informing him he is going to the Hall of Fame. He shared the emotional video on Twitter. You can see it above.

Rodriguez joins Johnny Bench as the only catchers to be voted into the Hall of Fame in their first year on the ballot.

CBS Sports Writer

Mike Axisa joined CBS Sports in 2013. He has been a member of the BBWAA since 2015 and has previously written about both fantasy baseball and real life baseball for MLBTradeRumors.com, FanGraphs.com, RotoAuthority.com,... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories