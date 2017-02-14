2017 MLB Player Rankings for DH: Who replaces David Ortiz at the top?

1 Nelson Cruz Seattle Mariners DH

Many of us -- including this writer -- didn't expect Cruz to continue producing after he left Arlington. Well, in the three seasons since he left the Rangers he has authored an OPS+ of 147 and mashed 127 homers. At age 36, Cruz could of course decline suddenly, but recent history suggests he's going to pound the ball again in 2017.

2 Carlos Santana Cleveland Indians DH

Santana, who's going into his age-31 season, has never been much of a hitter for average, but he has long been a reliable purveyor of secondary hitting skills -- i.e., drawing walks and hitting for power. He has drawn no fewer than 91 walks in each of qualifying seasons, and he's coming off a 2016 campaign in which he cracked 34 home runs and put up an OPS+ of 121.

3 Carlos Beltran Houston Astros DH

Beltran looked to be on his way out of baseball after a down 2014 with the Yankees. Over the past two seasons, however, he has put up an OPS+ of 120 while tallying 48 homers and 67 doubles in 284 games. The future Hall of Famer turns 40 in late April, but he can still rake.

4 Mark Trumbo Baltimore Orioles DH

Trumbo was badly miscast as an outfielder last season, but he slots in as Baltimore's DH for 2017. Given that he gives away a lot of runs when he's manning the outfield, that's a good thing insofar as his overall value is concerned. The power is very real, and he's back in a home ballpark that will aid his signature skill at the plate.

5 Hanley Ramirez Boston Red Sox DH

Since 2014, Ramirez has gone from shortstop to left fielder to first baseman to, now, DH. Given his recent struggles afield, Ramirez probably won't be too disappointed to set aside his glove. As for the bat, it's doing just fine. Last season, Ramirez registered his first 30-homer season since 2008 and along the way slugged .505. He also played in 147 games, which is his highest total since 2012.

6 Victor Martinez Detroit Tigers DH

V-Mart is 38, but he can still hit a little. Last season, he got back to being durable, as he played in 154 games, and he also hit 27 home runs with an OPS+ of 123. The safe bet is that he'll again put up solid numbers at the plate in 2017. On the downside, Martinez remains perhaps the worst base-runner in all of baseball. In 2016, for instance, he took the extra base just seven percent of the time.

7 Matt Holliday New York Yankees DH

Yes, another aging slugger. Getting off the field might help Holliday stay healthier than he has been for the past couple of seasons. His numbers took a dip last season, but he still managed to put up an ISO of .215 with 20 homers in 110 games. Holliday in 2016 also ran a BABIP of .253 versus a career mark of .333. Don't be surprised if he rebounds on that front. He can still hit.

8 Albert Pujols Los Angeles Angels DH

El Hombre is very much in decline and has been for some time. Not only has his batting average plummeted since signing with the Angels (.328 with the Cardinals to .266 with the Angels), but he has also endured a steep decline in his walk rate. All of that has yielded some low OBPs. Pujols still has home run power, and that's a valuable thing. But he's a one-dimensional sort these days.

9 Kendrys Morales Toronto Blue Jays DH

Morales followed up a terrible 2014 with a strong and vintage 2015. Last season, his age-33 campaign, the rate-based numbers slipped back a bit while still being reasonably solid. If Morales continues his decline -- certainly a strong possibility at his age -- then he's going to slip below the bar of adequacy for DHs. That said, he's coming off a 30-homer season and headed into a new ballpark that's quite accommodating toward sluggers.

10 Brandon Moss Kansas City Royals DH