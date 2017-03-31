2017 MLB season: CBS Sports staff World Series, division winner, award predictions

Who do we like to win it all? How about the individual hardware? It's prediction time

It’s that time again. The 2017 Major League Baseball season is beginning on Sunday, so it’s time to throw out our staff predictions for purposes of angering the readership/setting ourselves up for mockery late in the season. 

On the latter point, though, sometimes we get a lot right. Last year, three of us had the Cubs winning the NL and two of us, myself included, correctly nailed the Cubs as World Series champions. Of course, we’re never going to get everything -- what would be the fun if baseball were so predictable? -- as only one of us (Dayn Perry) had the Indians in the playoffs, and that was as the second AL wild-card team. 

How will we do this time? A few of us have the Cubs repeating as champion. Others have a different team finally getting over the hump, including two Indians picks, which would mean that two years in a row, the longest championship drought would be broken. 

cubs-worldseries.jpg
Will we see a similar scene at the end of the 2017 World Series? USATSI

Below you’ll find our predictions for the 2017 season. Some will be very wrong and some will likely be dead-on accurate. Feel free to take part in the fun by posting your own predictions. Picks here come from senior writers Jonah Keri and Bill Reiter and baseball scribes R.J. Anderson, Mike Axisa, Dayn Perry and Matt Snyder. Be sure to stick around for our bracket predictions below.

AL EAST PREDICTIONS

author-mug
Jonah Keri
author-mug
Matt Snyder
author-mug
Dayn Perry
author-mug
Mike Axisa
author-mug
R.J. Anderson
author-mug
Bill Reiter
1.
Red Sox
Red Sox
Red Sox
Red Sox
Red Sox
Red Sox
2.
Blue Jays
Orioles
Blue Jays
Blue Jays
Blue Jays
Yankees
3.
Orioles
Blue Jays
Orioles
Yankees
Yankees
Blue Jays
4.
Yankees
Rays
Rays
Orioles
Orioles
Orioles
5.
Rays
Yankees
Yankees
Rays
Rays
Rays
AL CENTRAL PREDICTIONS

author-mug
Jonah Keri
author-mug
Matt Snyder
author-mug
Dayn Perry
author-mug
Mike Axisa
author-mug
R.J. Anderson
author-mug
Bill Reiter
1.
Indians
Indians
Indians
Indians
Indians
Indians
2.
Tigers
Tigers
Tigers
Royals
Tigers
Royals
3.
Royals
Royals
Royals
Tigers
Royals
Tigers
4.
Twins
Twins
Twins
Twins
Twins
Twins
5.
White Sox
White Sox
White Sox
White Sox
White Sox
White Sox
AL WEST PREDICTIONS

author-mug
Jonah Keri
author-mug
Matt Snyder
author-mug
Dayn Perry
author-mug
Mike Axisa
author-mug
R.J. Anderson
author-mug
Bill Reiter
1.
Astros
Astros
Astros
Astros
Rangers
Rangers
2.
Rangers
Mariners
Rangers
Mariners
Astros
Astros
3.
Mariners
Rangers
Angels
Rangers
Mariners
Mariners
4.
Angels
Angels
Mariners
Angels
Angels
Angels
5.
Athletics
Athletics
Athletics
Athletics
Athletics
Athletics
NL EAST PREDICTIONS

author-mug
Jonah Keri
author-mug
Matt Snyder
author-mug
Dayn Perry
author-mug
Mike Axisa
author-mug
R.J. Anderson
author-mug
Bill Reiter
1.
Nationals
Nationals
Nationals
Nationals
Nationals
Nationals
2.
Mets
Mets
Mets
Mets
Mets
Mets
3.
Marlins
Braves
Phillies
Braves
Marlins
Marlins
4.
Braves
Marlins
Marlins
Marlins
Braves
Phillies
5.
Phillies
Phillies
Braves
Phillies
Phillies
Braves
NL CENTRAL PREDICTIONS

author-mug
Jonah Keri
author-mug
Matt Snyder
author-mug
Dayn Perry
author-mug
Mike Axisa
author-mug
R.J. Anderson
author-mug
Bill Reiter
1.
Cubs
Cubs
Cubs
Cubs
Cubs
Cubs
2.
Cardinals
Cardinals
Cardinals
Cardinals
Cardinals
Cardinals
3.
Pirates
Pirates
Pirates
Brewers
Pirates
Pirates
4.
Brewers
Brewers
Brewers
Pirates
Brewers
Brewers
5.
Reds
Reds
Reds
Reds
Reds
Reds
NL WEST PREDICTIONS

author-mug
Jonah Keri
author-mug
Matt Snyder
author-mug
Dayn Perry
author-mug
Mike Axisa
author-mug
R.J. Anderson
author-mug
Bill Reiter
1.
Dodgers
Dodgers
Dodgers
Dodgers
Dodgers
Dodgers
2.
Giants
Giants
Giants
Giants
Giants
Giants
3.
Rockies
Rockies
Diamondbacks
Rockies
Rockies
Rockies
4.
Diamondbacks
Diamondbacks
Rockies
Diamondbacks
Diamondbacks
Diamondbacks
5.
Padres
Padres
Padres
Padres
Padres
Padres
Playoff Predictions

author-mug
Jonah Keri
author-mug
Matt Snyder
author-mug
Dayn Perry
author-mug
Mike Axisa
author-mug
R.J. Anderson
author-mug
Bill Reiter
AL WC 1
Rangers
Orioles
Rangers
Royals
Blue Jays
Yankees
AL WC 2
Mariners
Mariners
Angels
Mariners
Astros
Astros
NL WC 1
Cardinals
Mets
Giants
Mets
Mets
Cardinals
NL WC 2
Giants
Cardinals
Cardinals
Giants
Cardinals
Mets
AL Champ
Astros
Indians
Indians
Mariners
Red Sox
Red Sox
NL Champ
Cubs
Cubs
Nationals
Dodgers
Cubs
Cubs
WS Champ
Cubs
Indians
Indians
Dodgers
Cubs
Cubs
Award Predictions
Award
author-mug
Jonah Keri
author-mug
Matt Snyder
author-mug
Dayn Perry
author-mug
Mike Axisa
author-mug
R.J. Anderson
author-mug
Bill Reiter
NL MVP Corey Seager Bryce Harper Corey Seager Bryce Harper Kris Bryant Kris Bryant
AL MVP Mookie Betts Mike Trout Carlos Correa Mike Trout Mike Trout Mike Trout
NL Cy Young Noah Syndergaard Clayton Kershaw Clayton Kershaw Noah Syndergaard Max Scherzer Clayton Kershaw
AL Cy Young Corey Kluber Chris Sale Chris Sale Jose Quintana Chris Sale Corey Kluber
NL ROY Dansby Swanson Dansby Swanson Dansby Swanson Dansby Swanson Dansby Swanson Dansby Swanson
AL ROY Andrew Benintendi Andrew Benintendi Andrew Benintendi Andrew Benintendi Andrew Benintendi Andrew Benintendi
NL MOY Joe Maddon Brian Snitker Pete Mackanin Bud Black Mike Matheny Dave Roberts
AL MOY A.J. Hinch Scott Servais Mike Scioscia Scott Servais Jeff Banister Terry Francona

Jonah Keri’s Playoff Bracket

jkmlbbracket.jpg

Matt Snyder’s Playoff Bracket

msmlbbracket.jpg

Dayn Perry’s Playoff Bracket

dpmlbbracket.jpg

Mike Axisa’s Playoff Bracket

mamlbbracket.jpg

R.J. Anderson’s Playoff Bracket

rjmlbbracket.jpg

 

Bill Reiter’s Playoff Bracket

brmlbbracket.jpg
Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
CBS Sports Shop SHOP NOW