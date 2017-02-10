2017 MLB season win totals: Cubs lead the way as initial odds set by Reno sportsbook

With spring training set to begin in the next few days, we're starting to see projections and predictions trickle in here on the good ol' internet.

On Friday, we saw the first sports book release its over/under win totals for all 30 teams: the Atlantis in Reno, Nevada. Now, this doesn't mean all sportsbooks will have the same numbers -- in fact, most will wait to see how these initial win totals track before posting their own numbers -- but it's a good bet (see what I did there) that everyone will be in the same ballpark.

Here are the Atlantis over/unders, sorted from highest to lowest with a not-so-shocking team at the top (via wagertalk.com):

Chicago Cubs 95.5

Cleveland Indians 92.5

Los Angeles Dodgers 91.5

Washington Nationals 90.5

Boston Red Sox 90.5

New York Mets 89.5

Houston Astros 87.5

St. Louis Cardinals 87.5

San Francisco Giants 87.5

Toronto Blue Jays 86.5

Texas Rangers 86.5

Seattle Mariners 85.5

Pittsburgh Pirates 85.5

Detroit Tigers 85.5

Baltimore Orioles 84.5

New York Yankees 83.5

Kansas City Royals 80.5

Colorado Rockies 79.5

Arizona Diamondbacks 78.5

Miami Marlins 77.5

Los Angeles Angels 76.5

Tampa Bay Rays 75.5

Cincinnati Reds 73.5

Chicago White Sox 73.5

Milwaukee Brewers 72.5

Philadelphia Phillies 72.5

Atlanta Braves 71.5

Minnesota Twins 70.5

Oakland Athletics 66.5

San Diego Padres 64.5

The Cubs have the highest over/under, not surprisingly. Ezra Shaw, Getty Images

Now, in order to help you more easily search -- I gotta take care you guys! -- let's bunch them up by division.

As a reminder, these aren't predictions by the sportsbooks for a final win total. They are attempts to predict where the betting dollars will fall in hopes of getting a near-equal amount of action on both the overs and the unders, so the casinos don't take massive losses. On that note, the Atlantis sets a relatively low maximum wager limit so that it can re-assess its number after each bet and not be on the hook for a massive amount on any initial side.

Think your favorite team's over/under is too low? Don't get mad. Go bet the over!

