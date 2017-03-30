2017 MLB stats leaders predictions: AL and NL league leaders for each category
We'll use our fantasy projections to project the individual leaders for this season
The 2017 MLB season is nearly upon us, and that means the time for making predictions of all sorts is nigh. We have been and are doing just that. This time out, though, let’s take leave of things like divisional and World Series predictions and instead focus on the individual side of things.
Our predictions for the individual awards can be found elsewhere, but in this particular episode we’re going to focus on the leaders in some key statistical categories. Rather than shoot blindly, we’re going to use the CBS Sports 2017 fantasy projections to fill out our projected leaderboards. Now here’s what that particular system says about those 2017 individual leaderboards ...
Projected home run leaders
- AL: Khris Davis, Athletics, 43
- NL: Giancarlo Stanton, Marlins, 40
Projected doubles leaders
- AL: Jose Ramirez, Indians, 47
- NL: Daniel Murphy, Nationals, 47
Projected RBI leaders
- AL: Edwin Encarnacion, Indians, 112
- NL: Nolan Arenado, Rockies, 124
Projected runs scored leaders
- AL: Mike Trout, Angels, 111
- NL: Kris Bryant, Cubs, 116
Projected stolen base leaders
- AL: Jarrod Dyson, Mariners, 41
- NL: Billy Hamilton, Reds, 77
Projected slugging percentage leaders (qualifiers only)
- AL: Mike Trout, Angels, .591
- NL: Freddie Freeman, Braves, .583
Projected on-base percentage leaders (qualifiers only)
- AL: Mike Trout, Angels, .447
- NL: Joey Votto, Reds, .450
Projected innings leaders
- AL: Chris Sale, Red Sox, 220
- NL: Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers, 216 2/3
Projected ERA leaders (qualifiers only)
- AL: Michael Fulmer, Tigers, 3.06
- NL: Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers, 2.53
Projected wins leaders
- AL: Chris Sale, Red Sox, 20
- NL: Jake Arrieta, Cubs, 20
Projected saves leaders
- AL: Ken Giles, Astros, 42
- NL: Kenley Jansen, Dodgers, 46
Projected strikeouts leaders
- AL: Chris Sale, Red Sox, 238
- NL: Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers, 254
Disagreements? Of course not. Now watch on in mute amazement as all of this comes to pass.
