2017 MLB stats leaders predictions: AL and NL league leaders for each category

The 2017 MLB season is nearly upon us, and that means the time for making predictions of all sorts is nigh. We have been and are doing just that. This time out, though, let’s take leave of things like divisional and World Series predictions and instead focus on the individual side of things.

Our predictions for the individual awards can be found elsewhere, but in this particular episode we’re going to focus on the leaders in some key statistical categories. Rather than shoot blindly, we’re going to use the CBS Sports 2017 fantasy projections to fill out our projected leaderboards. Now here’s what that particular system says about those 2017 individual leaderboards ...

Projected home run leaders

AL: Khris Davis, Athletics, 43

NL: Giancarlo Stanton, Marlins, 40

Projected doubles leaders

AL: Jose Ramirez, Indians, 47

NL: Daniel Murphy, Nationals, 47

Projected RBI leaders

AL: Edwin Encarnacion, Indians, 112

NL: Nolan Arenado, Rockies, 124

Projected runs scored leaders

AL: Mike Trout, Angels, 111

NL: Kris Bryant, Cubs, 116

Projected stolen base leaders

AL: Jarrod Dyson, Mariners, 41

NL: Billy Hamilton, Reds, 77

Projected slugging percentage leaders (qualifiers only)

AL: Mike Trout, Angels, .591

NL: Freddie Freeman, Braves, .583

Projected on-base percentage leaders (qualifiers only)

AL: Mike Trout, Angels, .447

NL: Joey Votto, Reds, .450

Projected innings leaders

AL: Chris Sale, Red Sox, 220

NL: Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers, 216 2/3

Projected ERA leaders (qualifiers only)

AL: Michael Fulmer, Tigers, 3.06

NL: Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers, 2.53

Projected wins leaders

AL: Chris Sale, Red Sox, 20

NL: Jake Arrieta, Cubs, 20

Projected saves leaders

AL: Ken Giles, Astros, 42

NL: Kenley Jansen, Dodgers, 46

Projected strikeouts leaders

AL: Chris Sale, Red Sox, 238

NL: Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers, 254

Disagreements? Of course not. Now watch on in mute amazement as all of this comes to pass.