2017 MLB trade deadline: Miguel Cabrera is tired of Tigers trade rumors

Baseball's trade deadline is now three weeks away, meaning more and more rumors are going to be swirling between now and then. That's great news for those who enjoy speculation, and bad news for those who don't -- like the players whose livelihoods are affected by and every potential move.

Count Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera among those ready for the silly season to be over -- especially as it pertains to the Tigers' deadline plans. Here's what Cabrera said on Sunday, per ESPN

"If they are going to trade me, trade me," Cabrera said before Sunday's victory over the Indians. "If they are going to trade these guys [my teammates], trade these guys. But I don't like to come here every day and hear about how they are going to trade this guy and trade that guy. Do something, and then that's it."

Cabrera, for his part, seems unlikely to be dealt. He's been dealing with injuries that have limited his offensive production. Still, he's in the early stages of a massive contract, which would make a trade harder to facilitate than one for, say, J.D. Martinez or Justin Wilson.

Even so, Cabrera's point is a fair one, albeit one that's going to fall on deaf ears. The Tigers are 39-48 and about to enter a rebuilding or retooling period -- whatever moves they make could prove pivotal in setting up the franchise's future. You can understand why Cabrera (and other Tigers players) would rather Al Avila and the front office act quickly.

At the same time, you can also understand why the Tigers are going to take their time anyway. They have to get this right -- and if they do, the short-term inconvenience should prove worth the long-term rewards.