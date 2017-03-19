2017 World Baseball Classic: Dominican Republic vs. USA score, results, highlights, live blog

On Thursday in San Diego, the United States and the Dominican Republic will meet in World Baseball Classic play, and it’ll be a do-or-die affair.

Three of four slots in the semifinals in Dodger Stadium are filled -- Japan, the Netherlands, and Puerto Rico are already in -- and the winner of this one will be fourth team. The loser sees its 2017 WBC run come to an end. By way of reminder, the Dominican Republic came back from five runs down to edge Team USA in a thriller in first-round pool play .

Here’s how to watch the game , and once the game begins you can follow along via our live-blog below ...

Download the CBS Sports App today and get instant NCAA tournament news and alerts, plus get the latest picks and upsets from SportsLine!