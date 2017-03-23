2017 World Baseball Classic final lineups: Posey sits for USA, new CF for Puerto Rico
A champion will be crowned on Wednesday evening
On Wednesday night, the United States will play Puerto Rico in the 2017 World Baseball Classic championship game. We’ve detailed how to watch , what the weather will be like , and how the United States can secure its first WBC crown . But what about the lineups?
Here’s a look at the starting nine for the Americans:
That’s right -- because of Team USA’s commitment to alternating players, both Paul Goldschmidt and Buster Posey, two of the best players in the world, will be on the bench to begin the championship game. Not ideal. The rest of the lineup is about what you’d expect.
As for Puerto Rico:
The only change from last game? Hernandez’s insertion in center field in place of Reymond Fuentes. We’ll see if it pays off.
