2017 World Baseball Classic final score: USA walks off with 3-2 win over Colombia

It took a little longer than expected, but Team USA escaped with a win in their World Baseball Classic opener Friday night. The heavily-favored USA team walked off with a 3-2 win over Colombia in the 10th inning at Miami Marlins Park (box score). Baltimore Orioles center fielder Adam Jones won the game with a walk-off single.

Here is the game-winning hit:

.@USABaseball wins their #WBC2017 opener against Colombia thanks to @SimplyAJ10! They face the Dominican Republic Saturday at 6pE! pic.twitter.com/GnCWSz8FfP — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) March 11, 2017

.@USABaseball wins their #WBC2017 opener against Colombia thanks to @SimplyAJ10! They face the Dominican Republic Saturday at 6pE! pic.twitter.com/GnCWSz8FfP — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) March 11, 2017

The story of the game, even with USA’s walk-off win, was the performance of Chicago White Sox southpaw Jose Quintana . Quintana held USA hitless into the sixth inning, when San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford ended his night with a two-out single to right. The pitch limit rules forced Colombia to go to the bullpen, then Detroit Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler (single) and Jones (double) came through with two-out hits.

USA was able to tie the game 2-2 in that sixth inning when Colorado Rockies franchise cornerstone Nolan Arenado beat out the throw to first on a strikeout wild pitch. He dove into first to beat the throw, allowing the game-tying run to score. Here’s the play.

Colombia had several chances to score in the late innings. They had runners on first and second with out in the eighth, but a line drive double play put an end to that threat. Then, in the ninth, they had runners on the corners with two outs, but Philadelphia Phillies righty Pat Neshek escaped with a strikeout. Colombia couldn’t come up with that one big hit against USA’s admittedly excellent bullpen.

Of course, Friday night’s contest was merely the opening act for Saturday’s main event. USA (1-0) will take on the Dominican Republic (1-0) at 6:30pm ET on Saturday night. Marlins Park is sold out for that one. Toronto Blue Jays righty Marcus Stroman and Marlins righty Edinson Volquez are the scheduled starting pitchers. Colombia (0-1) will play Canada (0-1) in the the 12pm ET game.

You can relive all the excitement of Friday night’s USA-Colombia game with our live blog: