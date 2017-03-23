2017 World Baseball Classic final: USA vs. Puerto Rico score, highlights, live blog

Download the CBS Sports App today and get the latest scores, news and alerts from Major League Baseball, plus get daily MLB picks from SportsLine!

The 2017 World Baseball Classic will come to a close on Wednesday night, as the United States play Puerto Rico in the championship game, live from Dodger Stadium. The action will begin around 9 p.m. ET .

Team USA will send Toronto Blue Jays righty Marcus Stroman to the mound, while Puerto Rico counters with New York Mets right-hander Seth Lugo. Earlier today, Dayn Perry outlined what the U.S. has to do in order to win the game . Both clubs are eyeing their first WBC championship.

The weather, meanwhile, is expected to feature clear skies and low-to-mid-60s temperatures. No rain is in the forecast .

You can follow along below with our live blog of the game. If the live blog isn’t displayed below, click here to reload the page.