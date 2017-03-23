2017 World Baseball Classic final: USA vs. Puerto Rico score, highlights, live blog

A champion will be crowned on Wednesday night

The 2017 World Baseball Classic will come to a close on Wednesday night, as the United States play Puerto Rico in the championship game, live from Dodger Stadium. The action will begin around 9 p.m. ET

Team USA will send Toronto Blue Jays righty Marcus Stroman to the mound, while Puerto Rico counters with New York Mets right-hander Seth Lugo. Earlier today, Dayn Perry outlined what the U.S. has to do in order to win the game . Both clubs are eyeing their first WBC championship. 

The weather, meanwhile, is expected to feature clear skies and low-to-mid-60s temperatures. No rain is in the forecast .

You can follow along below with our live blog of the game. If the live blog isn’t displayed below, click here to reload the page.

