2017 World Baseball Classic final weather update: Skies clear for USA vs. Puerto Rico

Download the CBS Sports App today and get the latest scores, news and alerts from Major League Baseball, plus get daily MLB picks from SportsLine!

The World Baseball Classic will conclude Wednesday night as the United States plays Puerto Rico in the championship game . After Tuesday night’s game between the United States and Japan saw rain, you might wonder what the forecast holds for the title game. We’ve got you covered.

The WBC champion will be crowned Wednesday night. CBS Sports

The bad news -- and it’s relatively minor -- is that the sun might not be out as the game gets started around 9 p.m. ET (or 6 p.m. local time in Los Angeles). The good news is that rain should not be a factor. Weather.com’s hourly forecast lists no higher than a 15 percent chance of precipitation -- and that’ll come after the game hits the three-hour mark. Temperatures in the low-60s are expected throughout.

In other words, the question is not whether the championship game will be impacted by rain -- the question is how much sunshine will be on display early on. That sounds like idyllic baseball weather to us.