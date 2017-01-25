2017 World Baseball Classic: Giancarlo Stanton says he'll play for U.S.

Good news for the U.S. in the upcoming World Baseball Classic, as Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton says he'll be playing ...

Boom, I'm coming back to Team USA🇺🇸 World Baseball Classic let's go!!!! A photo posted by Giancarlo Stanton (@giancarlo818) on Jan 24, 2017 at 7:26pm PST

Stanton, 27, is of course one of the most potent power hitters in the game today. Across parts of seven big-league seasons, he's slugged .539 and averaged 41 home runs per 162 games played. Last season, he topped 200 career homers at age 26. Stanton also played for the U.S. in the 2013 World Baseball Classic.

As Jon Morosi recently tweeted, Team USA has shaped up nicely, as they look for their first WBC title ...

Tournament play gets underway on March 6.

