2017 World Baseball Classic: Goldschmidt, Murphy are latest stars to join Team USA

Though Major League Baseball teams are ending 2016 with a whimper -- it's been some time since we had a meaningful signing or trade -- not all teams are going gently into the new year.

That's because Team USA reportedly made a pair of important additions to their roster on Thursday, just about two months from the start of the 2017 World Baseball Classic. Those additions? Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and Washington Nationals second baseman Daniel Murphy, who collectively will form the right side of Team USA's infield, per Jon Morosi:

Goldschmidt and Murphy are two of the best players at their respective positions, and last fall each received MVP consideration. Goldschmidt hit .297/.411/.489 with 24 home runs and 32 steals, while Murphy batted .347/.390/.595 with 25 home runs. Impressive all around -- and upgrades over the Eric Hosmer-Brandon Phillips combo that graced the 2013 squad.

Goldschmidt and Murphy join Buster Posey, Andrew McCutchen, Max Scherzer, and Chris Archer as big-name players to commit to donning the stars and stripes under Jim Leyland's watch in the 2017 tournament. Team USA has yet to finish better than fourth place.

It's worth noting that there are murmurs this could be the final WBC. If so, at least Team USA could go out in style.

